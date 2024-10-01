Aurania Resources completes sale of its Peruvian assets, Century Lithium recently reported the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li2 CO3) at the Company's lithium extraction plant in Amargosa Valley, part of the Company's Angel Island project in Nevada. Meridian Mining recently announced some of the best results to date from its Santa Helena gold-copper-silver-zinc VMS deposit, and Vizsla Silver announced a few days ago that it has completed its previously announced public tender offer of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CA$2.60 per common share for total gross proceeds of CA$65,000,000. Company overview: Meridian Mining UK Societas - https://meridianmining.co ISIN: GB00BR3SVZ18 , WKN: A3EUQY , FRA: N2E.F , TSXV: MNO.V More videos about Meridian Mining UK Societas - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/meridian-mining-uk-societas/ Century Lithium Corp. - https://centurylithium.com/ ISIN: CA2327492005 , WKN: A3D6HZ , FRA: C1Z.F , TSXV: LCE.V More videos about Century Lithium Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/century-lithium-corp/ Aurania Resources Ltd. - http://www.aurania.com/ ISIN: BMG069741020 , WKN: A2DKJ4 , FRA: 20Q.F , TSXV: ARU.V , Valor: 21122685 More videos about Aurania Resources Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/aurania-resources-ltd/ Vizsla Silver Corp. - https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/ ISIN: CA92857Y1060 , WKN: A2PTL5 , FRA: 0G3.F , TSXV: VZLA.V , Valor: 42064860 More videos about Vizsla Silver Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/vizsla-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Lithium Copper Gold Kupfer Silber Silver Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV