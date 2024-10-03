FERMENTALG: Sales of EUR 9.7 million to end September, in line with 2024 full-year target

Libourne - October 3 , 2024 - Fermentalg (Euronext Growth / ALGAE) announces its unaudited sales to the end of September 2024 and provides an update on its commercial activity.

Sales multiplied by almost 3 in 1 year

At the end of September 2024, Fermentalg confirmed its new sales momentum, with sales of €9.7 million, compared with €3.3 million at the end of September 2023, an almost 3-fold increase, and €6.2 million at the end of September 2022, the previous high.

This performance is due in particular to the expansion of the customer portfolio, with over 30% more active accounts than in the same period of 2023, and an increase in average sales per customer.

The Company is maintaining its sales target of around €12 million for 2024, despite a tougher market environment over the summer.

As announced in the press release of the half-year results, the fall in fish oil prices, which nevertheless remain above their historical levels, is slowing down the transition to algal oils by major customers. In addition, orders in the aquaculture sector - a major potential new market for the Company - are being postponed due to a parasitic epidemic affecting salmon farms.

Against this backdrop, Fermentalg's sales and marketing teams are continuing their efforts to broaden their areas of activity and customer portfolio. In particular, the Company will be exhibiting at SupplySideWest in the United States in October, and at Food Ingredients Europe in Germany in November, following its participation at Vitafoods Asia in September.

Next publication: sales 2024,

January 14, 2025 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products . Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Contact for journalists: Investor Relations : ACTUS finance and communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance and communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2hpkpick26axp6cYZxnZ2hkl5xkyJOdmGeammFsl53GaZ9onZqVbpjIZnFplW1o

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88082-algae_cp_ca_9m_2024_en.pdf