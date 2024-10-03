Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.10.24
09:59 Uhr
1,540 Euro
+0,020
+1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5501,70011:55
Dow Jones News
03.10.2024 18:46 Uhr
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Oct-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
3 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      249,707 
Highest price paid per share:         134.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          130.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.4040p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,901,041 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,901,041) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      132.4040p                    249,707

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
600                131.50      08:45:56          00071618158TRLO0      XLON 
10808               131.50      08:45:56          00071618159TRLO0      XLON 
5700               133.50      08:49:26          00071618466TRLO0      XLON 
400                133.50      08:49:26          00071618467TRLO0      XLON 
3113               133.50      08:55:27          00071618839TRLO0      XLON 
1562               133.50      08:55:27          00071618838TRLO0      XLON 
3670               133.50      08:55:27          00071618840TRLO0      XLON 
6604               133.50      09:44:31          00071621733TRLO0      XLON 
95                133.50      09:44:31          00071621734TRLO0      XLON 
1100               133.50      09:49:52          00071621905TRLO0      XLON 
7309               134.00      11:17:37          00071624703TRLO0      XLON 
57                134.00      12:07:37          00071625966TRLO0      XLON 
6263               134.00      12:07:37          00071625967TRLO0      XLON 
37                133.50      13:18:09          00071627583TRLO0      XLON 
2396               133.50      13:18:09          00071627585TRLO0      XLON 
4727               133.50      13:18:09          00071627584TRLO0      XLON 
3795               133.00      13:23:22          00071627818TRLO0      XLON 
1200               133.00      13:23:22          00071627817TRLO0      XLON 
159                132.00      14:15:21          00071629299TRLO0      XLON 
6212               132.00      14:15:21          00071629300TRLO0      XLON 
6946               131.00      14:50:00          00071630657TRLO0      XLON 
2118               131.00      14:51:00          00071630688TRLO0      XLON 
1800               131.50      14:52:12          00071630732TRLO0      XLON 
1800               131.50      14:52:12          00071630733TRLO0      XLON 
92                131.50      14:52:15          00071630735TRLO0      XLON 
9732               132.00      14:56:58          00071631036TRLO0      XLON 
3525               132.00      14:56:58          00071631035TRLO0      XLON 
1124               132.00      14:56:58          00071631039TRLO0      XLON 
514                132.00      14:56:58          00071631038TRLO0      XLON 
3518               132.00      14:56:58          00071631037TRLO0      XLON 
824                133.00      15:10:22          00071631659TRLO0      XLON 
6436               133.00      15:14:11          00071631900TRLO0      XLON 
1120               133.00      15:22:02          00071632611TRLO0      XLON 
5613               133.00      15:22:02          00071632612TRLO0      XLON 
7199               133.00      15:26:55          00071633097TRLO0      XLON 
65000               132.50      15:29:25          00071633458TRLO0      XLON 
187                133.00      15:36:55          00071634233TRLO0      XLON 
2760               133.00      15:36:55          00071634232TRLO0      XLON 
1116               133.00      15:36:55          00071634231TRLO0      XLON 
7589               130.50      15:42:41          00071634553TRLO0      XLON 
1164               131.50      15:42:41          00071634555TRLO0      XLON 
1489               131.50      15:42:41          00071634554TRLO0      XLON 
4821               131.50      15:42:41          00071634557TRLO0      XLON 
1523               131.50      15:42:41          00071634556TRLO0      XLON 
356                131.50      15:47:12          00071634819TRLO0      XLON 
7609               131.50      15:50:19          00071635047TRLO0      XLON 
7088               131.50      15:50:19          00071635048TRLO0      XLON 
2000               131.50      16:09:21          00071636938TRLO0      XLON 
2                 132.00      16:10:30          00071637015TRLO0      XLON 
7                 132.00      16:10:30          00071637014TRLO0      XLON 
13                132.00      16:10:30          00071637013TRLO0      XLON 
323                132.00      16:10:30          00071637012TRLO0      XLON 
797                132.00      16:10:30          00071637011TRLO0      XLON 
1265               132.00      16:10:30          00071637010TRLO0      XLON 
951                132.00      16:10:30          00071637009TRLO0      XLON 
261                132.00      16:10:30          00071637008TRLO0      XLON 
172                132.00      16:10:30          00071637016TRLO0      XLON 
1                 132.00      16:10:30          00071637018TRLO0      XLON 
57                132.00      16:10:30          00071637017TRLO0      XLON 
6                 132.00      16:10:30          00071637019TRLO0      XLON 
42                132.00      16:10:30          00071637020TRLO0      XLON 
2000               132.00      16:10:30          00071637021TRLO0      XLON 
821                132.50      16:10:33          00071637024TRLO0      XLON 
1503               132.50      16:10:33          00071637023TRLO0      XLON 
357                132.50      16:10:33          00071637022TRLO0      XLON 
7588               132.50      16:10:48          00071637026TRLO0      XLON 
17                132.50      16:11:06          00071637044TRLO0      XLON 
88                132.50      16:11:06          00071637043TRLO0      XLON 
851                132.50      16:11:06          00071637042TRLO0      XLON 
812                132.50      16:11:06          00071637041TRLO0      XLON 
1197               132.50      16:11:16          00071637058TRLO0      XLON 
847                132.50      16:11:16          00071637057TRLO0      XLON 
217                132.50      16:11:16          00071637056TRLO0      XLON 
25                132.50      16:11:16          00071637055TRLO0      XLON 
258                132.50      16:11:16          00071637054TRLO0      XLON 
993                132.50      16:11:16          00071637053TRLO0      XLON 
7291               132.00      16:16:31          00071637472TRLO0      XLON 
17                132.00      16:16:31          00071637471TRLO0      XLON 
58                132.00      16:20:58          00071637843TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 350854 
EQS News ID:  2001693 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2001693&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2024 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
