ELECOM USA: Exclusive Savings With ELECOM and NESTOUT - Prime Big Deals Event - October 8-9

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / ELECOM, the innovative leader in consumer electronics, is offering unbeatable deals on top-rated products during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days on October 8-9. From cutting-edge ergonomic accessories to rugged outdoor power solutions, customers can enjoy up to 50% off some of ELECOM's most popular items. Among the highlights, NESTOUT's award-winning outdoor products will be available at an exclusive discount up to 20% off, making it the perfect time to invest in reliable, eco-friendly power for your next adventure. The deals will occur on the ELECOM website as well as Amazon Store.









For over 30 years, ELECOM has been at the forefront of innovation with its exceptional designs and award-winning quality. Whether you're looking to power your outdoor excursions or enhance your workspace, ELECOM's Prime Big Deals offer a wide range of solutions for professionals, adventurers, and tech lovers alike.

Outdoor Adventures Powered by NESTOUT

ELECOM's NESTOUT brand brings a full suite of rugged, eco-conscious products built to withstand the toughest conditions. Ideal for hiking, camping, and off-the-grid adventures, NESTOUT power banks and solar panels ensure you'll never run out of power, no matter where your journey takes you. Designed for ultimate durability, these power banks are shockproof, waterproof, and compact enough to fit into your pocket or backpack while still delivering powerful charges.

Featured products include:

5000mAh Power Bank : Compact and lightweight, the perfect companion for LAMP-1 lighting accessories, offering portable power wherever you go.

10000mAh and 15000mAh Power Banks : Ideal for extended outdoor use, these larger capacities provide reliable power for higher consumption devices and pair seamlessly with lighting gear like the FLASH-1.

NESTOUT Solar Panels: Harness solar energy with portable panels featuring a built-in storage pouch, designed for a direct fit with any NESTOUT battery, ensuring effortless, eco-friendly charging.

During Prime Big Deals Days, NESTOUT's best-selling outdoor products will be up to 20% off, making it the perfect opportunity to gear up for your next adventure while saving big.

Enhance Your Home and Office with ELECOM's Ergonomic Solutions

ELECOM's Prime Big Deals also extend to an impressive lineup of ergonomic tech designed to improve comfort and productivity. Trackballs, mice, and chargers from ELECOM provide innovative solutions for those working from home, gaming, or on the go.

Trackballs and Mice : Known for precise control and ergonomic designs, ELECOM's range of trackballs and mice offers innovative solutions for comfort and performance. Models like the IST Trackball are thumb-operated and feature high-end steel roller bearings and a patented swappable bearing system to ensure exceptionally smooth and precise tracking. The Deft Pro Trackball supports multi-device connectivity via Bluetooth, wireless USB, or wired connections and is finger-operated. These products reduce strain and are perfect for professionals who need extended use with minimal discomfort.

GAN II Chargers : ELECOM's GAN II chargers use cutting-edge Gallium Nitride technology to deliver fast, efficient charging in a compact form, with models ranging from 65W to 150W . Whether you're charging a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, these chargers are designed to power your devices quickly and efficiently.

Lanyards and Travel Accessories: For those who need reliable, easy-to-use accessories on the go, ELECOM offers travel-friendly solutions like compact trackball mice and secure phone lanyards. These are ideal for travelers who want to keep their devices accessible and protected at all times.

Unbeatable Savings on Essential Tech

Don't miss this chance to upgrade your tech gear at unbeatable prices during the Prime Big Deals Event. Whether you're looking for ergonomic office accessories or rugged outdoor gear, ELECOM has you covered with substantial discounts across all categories.

Mark Your Calendars for October 8-9

For a limited time only, take advantage of up to 50% off on ELECOM's ergonomic accessories, cutting-edge chargers, and up to 20% off NESTOUT products. Visit:

ELECOM USA

NESTOUT

Amazon ELECOM Store

These exclusive offers are available only during Prime Big Deals Days, and all deals are subject to change without notice.

