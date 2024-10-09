Cubic Defense to Demonstrate Multi-Domain Convergence Solutions at AUSA 2024

Transforming Data Dominance and Warfighting Readiness

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing digital intelligence, edge compute and networking, live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training and secure communications, will showcase its Multi-Domain convergence solutions during this year's AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition from October 14-16 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

"Mission requirements are constantly evolving, and tomorrow's battlespace will be more complex and contested. A new advantage is needed to train, connect and adapt quickly with precision across all domains," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of DTECH Mission Solutions. "Cubic's portfolio delivers a decisive advantage with mission-inspired solutions that enable assured data access, converged digital intelligence and superior warfighting readiness."

Visit Cubic Defense at Halls D & E, booth #8033, and speak with experts who will demonstrate how Cubic's digital intelligence, edge compute and networking, LVC training and secure communication solutions can empower the U.S. Army to modernize at the speed of the threat.

Demonstrations will include:

Edge Compute and Networking: DTECH's edge compute and networking family of systems deliver a persistent information advantage, accelerating the transformation of data to decisions, enabling the Next Generation Tactical Edge:

The DTECH Fusion Edge High Performance Compute (eHPC) stands alone in its ability to provide enterprise-level computing power to the tactical edge enabling complex data-rich workloads including AI/ML, even in Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent and Limited (DDIL) environments.

DTECH M3-SE, M3X, Cross Domain Guards and ROIP Gateway are ideal platforms for edge applications that enable users to connect, secure and analyze mission-critical data throughout the mission chain.

Digital Intelligence:Cubic Digital Intelligence is advancing information superiority with scalable C5ISR integration, from space to the edge, tailored for Joint and Mission Partner environments. Revolutionizing Data Management: Cubic's digital intelligence solutions make vast amounts of data manageable by automating data routing and distribution, ensuring seamless sharing and accessibility. Whether in DDIL environments or high-demand operations, our resilient systems are built to maintain critical functionality and data flow.

Automation and Tactical Integration: Cubic enhances intelligence operations with automated workflows and integrated Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK) support, enabling faster, more informed decision-making across the mission spectrum.

Enabling Future Applications: From small form factor computing designed for AI/ML processing to scalable, space-efficient systems, Cubic's Digital Intelligence solutions drive operational efficiency and innovation, supporting future capabilities like TAK, and more while reducing Size, Weight and Power (SWaP).

LVC Ground Training: Force-on-Force Training: Cubic's LVC ground training solutions empower realistic training with scalable interoperability, immersive realism and insightful analytics.

Cubic's direct-fire training systems (Soldier, vehicles) provide effective, force-on-force engagement training with instrumented direct-fire solutions that establish the roadmap for advancing live training capabilities that bridge current operations with the synthetic training environment.

Cubic's indirect-fire training systems provide the ability to conduct individual, crew and collective indirect-direct fires training in live environments including support for instrumented call for fire (Joint fires, JTAC) and conduct of fires (mortars, artillery, launchers) missions, that are integrated with Mission Command systems, as well as EXCON and AAR capabilities.

Secure Communications: Resilient Communications: Cubic's Secure Communications solutions deliver assured and stealthy communications that resolve critical gaps in wideband tactical communications. Cubic accelerates the evolution from federated terminals to open architectures enabling the U.S. Army to modernize software communications at the speed of the threat.

Halo is Cubic's modular, low-SWaP, phased array antenna that provides robust wideband communications for the DoD's Hybrid-SATCOM networks enabling simultaneous connectivity between bands and orbits.

Cubic's Software Defined Radios (SDR) and protected waveforms deliver high data rates in compact, lightweight designs enabling resilient communications that extends the reach of Future Vertical Lift (FVL) platforms in contested electromagnetic spectrum environments.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

442.330.5205

Ryan Romana

Account Supervisor - Touchdown PR

cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on newswire.com.