Xtra Energy Corp. Initiates Petrographic Studies for the American Antimony Project

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT), a leading antimony exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of detailed petrographic studies on mineral samples from the American Antimony Project, marking a significant milestone in the development of this strategically important asset. The studies aim to enhance understanding of the mineralogical characteristics and to identify optimal extraction methods for antimony, a critical mineral vital to various industries including defense, electronics, and energy storage.

The petrographic analysis will be conducted by Dr. Allen Miller of Ottawa, Canada, focusing on identifying mineral associations, textures, and the distribution of antimony-bearing minerals within the ore. These studies will provide critical insights into the geometallurgical model of the project and will assist in optimizing the ongoing exploration and extraction process.

"We are excited to take this crucial step in advancing the American Antimony Project. The petrographic studies will enable us to better understand the mineral composition and processing characteristics, further refining our future approach to sustainable and efficient extraction," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO, of Xtra Energy Corp. "This is part of our commitment to ensuring a responsible supply of antimony for industries that rely on this critical mineral."

The American Antimony Project is located in the Bernice Canyon of Churchill County, Nevada., an area known for its high-grade antimony mineralization. With global demand for antimony rising due to its use in flame retardants, batteries, and alloys, this project is well-positioned to play a key role in the supply chain for this essential element.

The completion of the petrographic studies is expected within the next 4 to 6 weeks. , with results providing a foundation for future exploration and development activities, including resource estimation and potential processing methodologies.

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093057374695

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 207 lode claim, 4276 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com