Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Corporation Appoints Aarya Shahsavar, P.Eng., as Executive Vice President of Engineering and Director

Engineer, Inventor, and Circularity Innovator to Advance Metallurgy, ESG, and Efficiency at the American Antimony Project

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / American Antimony Corporation operating as Xtra Energy Corporation (OTCID:XTPT), is pleased to announce the appointment of Aarya Shahsavar, P.Eng., as Executive Vice President of Engineering and to its Board of Directors. This addition strengthens the Company's technical, sustainability, and innovation leadership as it advances development of its flagship American Antimony Project in Nevada's historic Bernice Canyon District.

About Aarya Shahsavar

Figure 1 : This image captures the moment that Aarya Shahsavar drank the recycled wastewater after it had been purified to potable water during a presentation to visitors at CFB Suffield, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Circular City's water purification system and its potential for wider applications.

Aarya Shahsavar is a professional engineer, inventor, and entrepreneur with over a decade of experience designing solutions for water reuse, recycling, and sustainable infrastructure. He is the CEO of Innocorps Research Corporation and served as Chief Engineer of Circular City, where his team won the Department of National Defence's Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) Pop Up City Contest in 2023.

The contest, a multi-year X-Prize-style competition, tasked teams with re-imagining relocatable military camps by reducing energy, water, and waste requirements. Under Aarya's engineering leadership, the Circular City consortium:

Deployed the world's first mobile direct potable water reuse system , safely recycling wastewater into drinking water meeting Health Canada's standards.

Achieved 90-95% recovery ratios through advanced batch reverse osmosis technology.

Integrated carbon-neutral heating by linking solid waste-to-energy systems with water systems, reducing fuel demand.

Demonstrated tenfold solid waste reduction and a fully deployable microgrid with solar, battery, and generator integration.





Figure 2 : showcases components of the microgrid Circular City camp at CFB Suffield

Aarya also holds a B.E. in Engineering Physics (Great Distinction) from the University of Saskatchewan, has seven granted patents and three pending, and previously advised on nanosatellite development. He has been an advocate for circularity as a sustainability pathway, speaking at venues such as COP28. His mission is to create technologies that enable sustainable living on Earth and beyond.

Role at American Antimony Corporation

In his new role as Executive Vice President of Engineering and Director, Aarya will:

Guide metallurgical process design for antimony and gold recovery, ensuring low arsenic feed translates into cleaner concentrates and fewer treatment penalties .

Apply circular utility principles to remote camp and infrastructure design, reducing energy, water, and waste costs during project development.

Strengthen the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) platform , aligning with stakeholder and permitting requirements.

Support the Company's transition from exploration toward resource definition and future development at the American Antimony Project.

Management Commentary

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of American Antimony, commented:

"The appointment of Aarya brings a unique blend of engineering, innovation, and sustainability leadership to the AAP. His proven ability to design efficient, circular systems-validated by his team's success in the IDEaS Pop Up City Contest-directly enhances our capacity to advance the American Antimony Project with the highest standards of efficiency and ESG. Combined with his patent portfolio, practical mining camp solutions, and first-principles engineering mindset, Aarya is expected to play a critical role in positioning XTPT as a leader in domestic antimony supply with global-class sustainability credentials."

About American Antimony Corporation

Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

