Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A1C8K6 | ISIN: US98419D1000
Xtra Energy Corp.: American Antimony Corporation Announces Successful Resolution of Legal Matter Resulting in Cancellation of 15.24 Million of its Common Shares

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / American Antimony Corporation (OTCID:XTPT) is pleased to announce the successful resolution of legal matter resulting in cancellation of 15,240,000 of its Common Shares.

The Company had filed a Complaint in District Circuit Court against certain shareholders related to an acquisition agreement originally entered in 2012. Following the termination of that agreement in 2012, those shareholders failed to return shares that had been issued to them. As a result, the Company sought judicial relief to cancel and return these shares to the treasury.

The Court has now rendered its judgment in favor of the Company, resulting in the cancellation of 15,240,000 common shares. This cancellation represents a reduction of approximately 6% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Common shares.

About American Antimony Corporation
Operating as Xtra Energy Corp. (OTCID:XTPT) a U.S.-based mineral resource company focused on advancing critical mineral supply chain independence. The Company's primary asset focus is antimony, a federally designated critical mineral essential to defense, semiconductors, and energy storage applications. Xtra Energy is developing a portfolio of high-grade, U.S.-based projects with near-term production potential, aimed at delivering scalable domestic supply solutions in alignment with national security and industrial priorities.

Contact & Learn More:
Xtra Energy Corporation
Phone: 512-412-3636
secretary@americanantimony.com

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/
Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/
Corporate X: https://x.com/xtra_corp
Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/
Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093057374695

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/american-antimony-corporation-operating-as-xtra-energy-corporation-announces-suc-1071042

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
