Nomination Committee of Smart Eye AB Appointed

GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9)

At Smart Eye AB's Annual General Meeting 2024, it was decided that the nomination committee for the 2025 Annual General Meeting will consist of one representative from each of the four largest shareholders as of the last banking day in August of the current year. The Chair of the Board may also be co-opted to the meetings but does not have voting rights.

In accordance with this decision, the four largest shareholders based on ownership as of August 31, 2024, have been offered a position on Smart Eye's nomination committee, and the following committee has now been formed:

? Anna Magnusson (appointed by Första AP-fonden), Chair of the Nomination Committee

? Malin Björkmo (appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder)

? Mary Irwin (appointed by the Krantz family)

? Linda Jöfelt (appointed by the Jöfelt family)

The appointed nomination committee represents approximately 28% of the voting rights of the outstanding shares in Smart Eye.

The nomination committee's tasks ahead of the 2025 Annual General Meeting include preparing proposals for the meeting chair, the number of board members, remuneration for each of the board members, the election of board members and the Chair of the Board, remuneration for the auditor, and the selection of an auditor. Additionally, if deemed necessary, the committee may propose amendments to its own instructions.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee may do so via email to anna.magnusson@ap1.se by January 15, 2025.

For more information:

Mats Benjaminsson, CFO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-146 49 25

Email: mats.benjaminsson@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

