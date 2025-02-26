Smart Eye and Greater Than Reveal the Extent to Which ADDW Alerts Influence Driver Risk

Swedish tech leaders Smart Eye and Greater Than have analyzed real-world data of fleet drivers using Smart Eye's AI-based driver monitoring system

Initial findings confirm that alerts have a positive influence on driver risk level

The ongoing research will enhance precision of ADDW systems to advance capabilities of life-saving technologies in vehicles

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, and Smart Eye AB, the industry leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), today shared the initial results of their research project that is exploring the correlation between driver eye movements, Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) alerts, and crash risk.

Key findings:

On average, ADDW alerts immediately reduce crash risk by approximately 10%

After two minutes, crash risk is generally back to pre-alert level

Overall, alerts targeting drowsy driving have the greatest impact on crash risk

With joint effort, ADDW systems could be adapted to measure and alert about additional risky behaviors

"Our work with Greater Than provides valuable real-world insights into how drivers respond to distraction alerts and how those alerts influence crash risk," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "With a deeper understanding, we can refine our systems to make alerts more effective. These findings help us take in-car safety technology further, making it better equipped to prevent accidents."

Greater Than collected and analyzed data from vehicles fitted with Smart Eye's AIS system and operated by professional fleet drivers over a period of four weeks. Using its globally unique AI risk intelligence into crash probability, Greater Than was able to quantify the risk level of each driver and analyze the impact of the ADDW alerts on crash risk.

For Smart Eye, the analysis helps evaluate how effectively current alerts address different driving behaviors. This can provide valuable insight into how ADDW systems can be adjusted for greater effectiveness, including optimizing the frequency, volume, and type of alerts. It also supports the potential development of alerts for other high-risk behaviors, such as cognitive distraction and stress.

"The insights our analysis uncovered were fascinating, providing a comprehensive overview of driver risk level, number of alerts per driver, alert categories, and - most importantly - to what degree each alert influenced risk level and for how long," said Liselott Johansson, CEO at Greater Than. "This analysis will advance the adaptiveness and effectiveness of important, lifesaving in-vehicle technologies."

From July 7, 2026, all new vehicles in the EU must incorporate an ADDW system that observes driver eye movements and issues warnings when distractions are detected. The insights from Smart Eye and Greater Than's partnership will help automakers refine ADDW systems to improve safety outcomes and meet compliance standards.

Press contact Greater Than

PR@greaterthan.eu

+46 855 593 200

www.greaterthan.eu

Press contact Smart Eye

Lisa Strandvik

Head of Global Marketing, Smart Eye

lisa.strandvik@smarteye.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/smart-eye-and-greater-than-reveal-the-extent-to-which-addw-alerts-influence-driver-risk,c4110739

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/4110739/3284947.pdf Press Release Greater Than and Smart Eye Results 2025-02-26 https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/smart-eye-and-greater-than-press-release,c3380824 Smart Eye and Greater Than Press Release

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-eye-and-greater-than-reveal-the-extent-to-which-addw-alerts-influence-driver-risk-302385864.html