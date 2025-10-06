Smart Eye Collaborates with Sony on Next-Generation Interior Sensing and Iris Authentication to Support Global Safety Regulations

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Collaboration highlights how Smart Eye's driver monitoring and cabin sensing software combines with Sony's new RGB-IR image sensor to advance safety, comfort, and secure in-vehicle authentication.

Gothenburg, Sweden - October 6, 2025 ?- Smart Eye AB, the global leader in Interior Sensing AI and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), today announced a collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) to integrate Smart Eye's interior sensing and biometric authentication software with Sony's newly released IMX775 RGB-IR image sensor.

By combining Sony's high-performance imaging technology with Smart Eye's AI-based Interior Sensing and Iris Authentication, the collaboration helps OEMs address evolving global safety requirements, while also delivering secure access to personalized features, digital services, and in-car payments.

Sony's new IMX775 image sensor features a 2.1 µm pixel size and a resolution of 5 effective megapixels, combining RGB and infrared imaging on a single chip. With high sensitivity at 940 nm near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths and a wide dynamic range of 110 dB in RGB, the sensor delivers high-quality imaging under all light conditions.

When paired with Smart Eye's advanced algorithms, these capabilities enhance critical driver monitoring features such as distraction and drowsiness detection, as well as occupant monitoring for posture, seatbelt use, and body position - meeting growing regulatory demands including the EU's General Safety Regulation (GSR) and Euro NCAP's 2026 protocols.

In addition, Sony's sensor provides integrated cybersecurity functions that support authentication at the hardware level. Combined with Smart Eye's iris- and face-based authentication software, this enables a secure chain of trust from the camera sensor through the infotainment system. OEMs can leverage these features not only for safety-critical use cases, but also for personalizing comfort and infotainment functions in the cabin.

"High NIR sensitivity and RGB HDR imaging are critical for reliable driver monitoring and biometric authentication under real-world conditions in parallel to a good color image of the cabin for video applications," said Detlef Wilke, VP of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Smart Eye. "Together with Sony, we're making sure these capabilities can be applied directly in vehicles, giving OEMs a practical path to meet new safety requirements and add secure identity-based features without extra hardware. This collaboration has already resulted in a joint production win with a major OEM, combining Sony's IMX775 with our software."

"Vehicle cabins present extreme lighting conditions - from bright daylight to near-total darkness," said Keita Suzuki, General Manager of Automotive Business Division at Sony Semiconductor Solutions. "With 110 dB dynamic range for RGB and high NIR sensitivity, the IMX775 ensures Smart Eye's software can deliver reliable driver monitoring and authentication. Its hybrid exposure system also enables accurate capture of fast eye movements and blinks, which are essential for precise driver state analysis."

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions' Automotive Image Sensor Technology

Sony has been commercializing image sensors for over 40 years, delivering advanced imaging and sensing for digital cameras, smartphones, and beyond. Leveraging this expertise, Sony entered the automotive market in 2014, offering innovative sensors that meet strict automotive standards. With proprietary imaging and sensing technologies, LED flicker mitigation, wide dynamic range, and in-house manufacturing from design to production, Sony ensures high quality and reliability. Under the "Safety Cocoon" concept, Sony is driving safer mobility by enabling vehicles to see beyond human capability and supporting the realization of autonomous driving.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

