Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A2G9M4 | ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 | Ticker-Symbol: KJY1
Frankfurt
15.10.24
08:01 Uhr
0,005 Euro
+0,002
+50,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 15:36 Uhr
94 Leser
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Death of Director

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Death of Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC

("Karelian" or the "Company")

15 October 2024

Death of Director

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC (AIM: KDR), the natural resource exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces with great sadness that its founder and Executive Chairman, Professor Richard Conroy, has passed away after a brief illness.

On behalf of the Board, Séamus FitzPatrick, Deputy Chairman of Karelian, commented:

"Richard's accomplishments across the diverse range of medicine, politics and indeed mineral exploration garnered respect from all. His entrepreneurial and inquiring spirit was excited by the opportunities in mine exploration and development, and his skills, honed in Zinc and Gold in Ireland, spread to Finland where his vision of the Karelian Craton having the potential for a significant European diamond mine is being steadily realised by the Company. Equally, the Company's recent progress on its Copper, Nickel and Platinum-Group-Element project in Northern Ireland held true to his belief in the potential of Ireland to provide a European solution to the shortfall in critical minerals necessary for a modern economy. In Karelian Diamond Resources, we intend to continue to build on his substantial legacy and deliver on Richard's vision for the company."

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



© 2024 PR Newswire
