U.S. GoldMining has just released an updated mineral resource estimate for the Whistler gold-copper project in Alaska. Osisko Gold Royalties announced preliminary third quarter 2024 shipments, revenue and cash margin, cash and debt as at September 30, 2024, and Endeavour Silver announced its production figures for the third quarter of 2024. Company overview: U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.usgoldmining.us ISIN: US90291W1080 , WKN: A3D7H8 , FRA: Q0G.F More videos about U.S. GoldMining Inc ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/us-goldmining-inc/ Endeavour Silver Corp. ? http://www.edrsilver.com ISIN: CA29258Y1034 , WKN: A0DJ0N , FRA: EJD.F , TSX: EDR.TO , Valor: 1935513 More videos about Endeavour Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/endeavour-silver-corp/ Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ? https://osiskogr.com/en/ ISIN: CA68827L1013 , WKN: A115K2 , FRA: OM4.F , TSX: OR.TO , Valor: 24583868 More videos about Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/osisko-gold-royalties-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV