ELECOM USA: ELECOM's New Gaming Keyboard Feels Like Cheating: Ultra-Fast Magnetic Switch Gaming Keyboard with Rapid Trigger

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2024 / ELECOM, a global leader in innovative gaming peripherals, is excited to announce the launch of the TK-VK720A gaming keyboard. This groundbreaking device is set to redefine the gaming experience with its advanced magnetic switch technology, offering unmatched speed, precision, and customization-all within a sleek, compact design. The keyboard will be available in two color options: black and white.

Unmatched Performance with Advanced Magnetic Switches

At the core of the TK-VK720A are its advanced magnetic switches, making ELECOM one of the first in the industry to adopt analog silent switches. These switches provide faster actuation and reset points than traditional mechanical switches, ensuring key presses register at the slightest touch for smoother, more responsive keystrokes. This technology offers a crucial edge in competitive gaming, where every millisecond counts.

To further enhance responsiveness, the Rapid Trigger Mode resets keys instantly upon release, enabling lightning-fast reactions and granting players a competitive advantage. Paired with an adjustable actuation point ranging from 0.1mm to 3.8mm, gamers can precisely fine-tune each key's sensitivity through ELECOM's intuitive EG Tool software, customizing the responsiveness to their specific playstyle.

Designed for Ultimate Comfort and Adaptability

The development of the TK-VK720A was guided by two key objectives:

1. To provide a comfortable typing experience that doesn't interfere with gameplay.

2. To offer adaptability for a wide range of gaming styles.

"Our goal was to create a keyboard that feels like a natural extension of the gamer," said Yuuki Yamame, Product Developer at ELECOM. "By focusing on the switches, we became one of the first in the industry to use analog silent switches."

To support diverse playstyles, ELECOM added a swappable spacebar with a customizable button and a function row, enabling extensive macro and command options without increasing the keyboard's footprint. "These features allow gamers to customize their setup for optimal control and performance," Yamame added.

Extensive Customization in a Compact Package

The compact 75% layout maximizes desk space, providing more room for mouse movement-essential for games requiring quick and precise cursor actions. Despite its smaller size, the TK-VK720A retains full functionality. It includes a programmable dial, fully customizable keys, and up to three onboard profiles, allowing gamers to switch between personalized setups seamlessly. For further personalization, the keyboard features customizable RGB Lighting with over 16.77 million colors, enabling gamers to create dynamic lighting effects using ELECOM's software.

The TK-VK720A offers unparalleled customization options:

Dual Actuation Keys: Allow users to assign two actions per key-for example, shallow press for walking and deep press for sprinting-offering greater control in various gaming scenarios.

Programmable Dial: Easily set up the dial for quick access to favorite functions, macros, or settings across any game or task.

Customizable RGB Lighting: With over 16.77 million colors, enabling gamers to create dynamic lighting effects using ELECOM's software.

Hot-Swappable Switches: Switches can be replaced or upgraded effortlessly with the included puller, allowing users to fine-tune the keyboard's performance.

Neo Clutch Ergonomic Keycaps: Specially designed to cradle the fingers, these keycaps enhance speed and precision during intense gameplay.

Silent Precision and Ergonomic Design

The TK-VK720A includes factory-lubricated linear switches and built-in silicone dampening pads, delivering ultra-smooth and quiet keystrokes. With a 30g actuation force and 50g bottom-out force, these switches provide the ideal balance between sensitivity and tactile feedback. The keyboard also features 3 Height Adjustments, enabling users to find their perfect typing angle for comfort and precision during long sessions.

Superior Build Quality and Connectivity

Crafted for durability and style, the TK-VK720A boasts a sturdy aluminum top plate and PBT double-shot keycaps that resist wear and maintain texture over time. The USB Passthrough Port streamlines setups, allowing gamers to connect peripherals like a wireless mouse receiver directly to the keyboard.

Reliability with Full N-Key Rollover and Anti-Ghosting

The TK-VK720A supports full N-key rollover and 100% anti-ghosting, ensuring that all key presses register accurately, even when multiple keys are pressed simultaneously-crucial for executing complex commands in fast-paced games.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offer

The TK-VK720A is priced at an MSRP of $229.99. Gamers who pre-order between October 17 and October 23, 2024, will receive an exclusive 30% off discount when ordered through ELECOM's website or Amazon.

Availability

The ELECOM TK-VK720A gaming keyboard will be available for pre-order on October 17, 2024, with the official U.S. launch on October 23, 2024. Gamers looking to elevate their performance can secure their unit by visiting the ELECOM website or Amazon.





