OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Q3 Report 2024

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ),(ticker: OPTI) today published its Interim Report Q3 for 2024 (January - September 2024) which is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

• OptiCept Submits Patent Application and Strengthens its IP-portfolio for Vacuum Impregnation focused on cuttings

• OptiCept Technologies signs agreement with leading olive oil producer in Spain

• OptiCept Technologies signs lease agreement with innovative olive oil producer in Spain

• OptiCept signs additional rental agreement with olive oil producer in Spain

• OptiCept signs lease agreement with world-renowned wine producer in France

• New research confirms that PEF technology from OptiCept increases the shelf life of freshly squeezed juice

• OptiCept and Saab Sign Memorandum of Understanding For Collaboration in Thailand • The olive oil producer La Salud confirms a conditional order to OptiCept

• OptiCept Technologies announces a change of CFO

• OptiCept Technologies AB announces Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025

• OptiCept Signs Rental Agreement with Leading Juice Producer in Costa Rica

• OptiCept Technologies intends to decide on a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 80.4 million and brings forward the publication of the Q3 report



FINANCIAL OVERVIEW KSEK (unless otherwise stated)* Q3 (Jul-Sep) Q1-Q3 (Jan-Sep) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue** 4 119 1 149 17 227 8 700 Operating Income -12 471 -17 768 -38 591 -50 536 Result for the period -13 150 -20 845 -38 168 -58 570 Open orders 50 960 29 686 50 960 29 686 Reported EBITDA -9 944 -12 749 -27 691 -35 602 Net result for the period 380 669 391 413 380 669 391 413 Cash & cash equivalents 4 559 12 185 4 559 12 185 Equity 340 399 346 095 340 399 346 095 Equity ratio (%) 89% 88% 89% 88% Average number of shares in the period 45 982 664 30 843 265 45 982 664 30 096 754 Number of shares at the end of the period 51 496 408 30 843 265 51 496 408 30 843 265 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0,29 -0,68 -0,83 -1,95 Cash flow from operating activities -11 041 -16 827 -32 802 -68 907 Total Cash flow 537 -14 318 -9 556 -82 525 * Rounding may occur so that in some cases the amounts do not add up

"The breakthroughs and milestones we have achieved in recent quarters have significantly accelerated our journey toward becoming an established commercial company. OptiCept is now in the most exciting phase in the company's history, and with strengthened financing for our continued growth in place, we eagerly look forward to what lies ahead", said Thomas Lundqvist, CEO at OptiCept Technologies.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Thomas Lundqvist, CEO

+46 73 268 05 70

Thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Déspina Georgiadou Hedin, CFO

+46 76 569 78 73

Despina.georgiadou@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-18 08:10 CEST.