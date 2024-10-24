Miata Metals announced the increase of its private placement offering to up to 10.6 million shares. Osisko Development is also flushed with cash as it closed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement for total proceeds of $34.5 million. Collective Mining discovered a new porphyry system at Plutus. Premier American Uranium is successfully completing its inaugural drill program at the Cyclone ISR uranium project in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming and Millennial Potash published a joint statement issued by the United States and the Republic of Gabon, both countries report on the ongoing robust partnership. Company overview: Miata Metals Corp. - https://miatametals.com ISIN: CA59403F1053 , WKN: A3EHXQ , FRA: 8NQ.F , TSXV: MMET.V More videos about Miata Metals Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/miata-metals-corp/ Premier American Uranium Inc. - https://premierur.com ISIN: CA74048R1091 , WKN: A3ET9P , FRA: B05.F , TSXV: PUR.V More videos about Premier American Uranium Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/premier-american-uranium-inc/ Collective Mining - https://www.collectivemining.com ISIN: CA19425C1005 , WKN: A3C88F , FRA: GG1.F , TSXV: CNL.V More videos about Collective Mining - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/collective-mining/ Millennial Potash Corp. - https://millennialpotash.com/ ISIN: CA60041F1018 , WKN: A3DXEK , FRA: X0D.F , TSXV: MLP.V More videos about Millennial Potash Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/millennial-potash-corp/ Osisko Development Corp. - https://osiskodev.com/ ISIN: CA68828E8099 , WKN: A3DK8G , FRA: 3OZ0.F , TSXV: ODV.V More videos about Osisko Development Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/osisko-development-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Potash Düngemittel Uran Uranium Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines commoditytv