Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNW | ISIN: SE0003883990 | Ticker-Symbol: 80R
Frankfurt
24.10.24
09:51 Uhr
0,036 Euro
+0,005
+14,74 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AROCELL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AROCELL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AroCell AB: AroCell AB (publ) Interim Report January 1st to September 30th, 2024

CEO's statement
"It is with great pleasure that I present another strong quarterly report. We have achieved positive net earnings, excluding goodwill amortization, and are now well on our way to sustainable profitability. Sales increased significantly, confirming that our strategic focus on growing within existing markets is working. At the same time, we prioritize profitability and are adapting our organization and production capacity in an economically responsible manner to ensure stable and long-term growth.

During the quarter net earnings, excluding goodwill amortization, came in at just over 50 KSEK, and we achieved a positive EBITDA of just over 160 KSEK. This is in line with our plan to build a successful diagnostics company.

Revenue increased by an impressive 31% during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year, and by 25% for the first nine months of the year compared to the previous year. We can now state that we have four years of steady sales growth behind us. The pace of sales growth has accelerated over the past year, and we see continued strong order intake, which bodes well for the future".

Anders Hultman, CEO

Reporting period July 1st - September 30th

  • Net sales amounted to KSEK 13,996 (10,700).
  • Profit after financial items amounted to KSEK -9,841 (-13,003) *.
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to KSEK -4,161 (-5,661).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.06).
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 44,535 (51,512).

* Includes costs for goodwill amortization of KSEK 9,895 (9,895) for the quarter.

Reporting period January 1st - September 30th

  • Net sales amounted to KSEK 42,072 (33,528).
  • Profit after financial items amounted to KSEK -33,437 (-42,161) *.
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to KSEK -5,608 (-12,525).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.15 (-0.18).
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 44,535 (51,512).

* Includes costs for goodwill amortization of KSEK 29,684 (29,684) for the quarter.

Interim report January 1st - September 30st, 2024 (Link)

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO
Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50
E-mail: anders.hultman@arocell.com

About AroCell

AroCell AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, AroCell uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. AroCell's product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. AroCell (AROC) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.arocell.com

This information is information that AroCell is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-24 08:00 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.