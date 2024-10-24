AroCell AB: AroCell AB (publ) Interim Report January 1st to September 30th, 2024

CEO's statement

"It is with great pleasure that I present another strong quarterly report. We have achieved positive net earnings, excluding goodwill amortization, and are now well on our way to sustainable profitability. Sales increased significantly, confirming that our strategic focus on growing within existing markets is working. At the same time, we prioritize profitability and are adapting our organization and production capacity in an economically responsible manner to ensure stable and long-term growth.

During the quarter net earnings, excluding goodwill amortization, came in at just over 50 KSEK, and we achieved a positive EBITDA of just over 160 KSEK. This is in line with our plan to build a successful diagnostics company.

Revenue increased by an impressive 31% during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year, and by 25% for the first nine months of the year compared to the previous year. We can now state that we have four years of steady sales growth behind us. The pace of sales growth has accelerated over the past year, and we see continued strong order intake, which bodes well for the future".

Anders Hultman, CEO

Reporting period July 1st - September 30th

Net sales amounted to KSEK 13,996 (10,700).

Profit after financial items amounted to KSEK -9,841 (-13,003) *.

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to KSEK -4,161 (-5,661).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.06).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 44,535 (51,512).

* Includes costs for goodwill amortization of KSEK 9,895 (9,895) for the quarter.

Reporting period January 1st - September 30th

Net sales amounted to KSEK 42,072 (33,528).

Profit after financial items amounted to KSEK -33,437 (-42,161) *.

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to KSEK -5,608 (-12,525).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.15 (-0.18).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 44,535 (51,512).

* Includes costs for goodwill amortization of KSEK 29,684 (29,684) for the quarter.

Interim report January 1st - September 30st, 2024 (Link)

Contacts

Anders Hultman, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 8 799 67 50

E-mail: anders.hultman@arocell.com

About AroCell

AroCell AB (publ) is a Swedish company that develops and markets blood and urine sample tests. The corporation specializes in oncology and bacteriology. The company has a broad product portfolio, used in healthcare, and established in various markets. In oncology, AroCell uses various biomarkers, TK1, and cytokeratins, to support the treatment of various cancers such as breast, prostate, and bladder cancers. AroCell's product portfolio also includes a rapid bacteriological test for a simple and safe diagnosis of typhoid fever. AroCell (AROC) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Redeye AB as company's Certified Adviser. For more information; www.arocell.com

This information is information that AroCell is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-24 08:00 CEST.