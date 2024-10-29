Carl Zeiss Meditec's stock experienced a notable decline on Tuesday, continuing its downward trend from the previous day. The share price fell by 1.52% to €61.40 in XETRA trading, with intraday lows reaching €61.10. Despite this setback, the stock remains 11.51% above its 52-week low of €54.60, recorded in September. The current market performance reflects a significant gap from the 52-week high of €123.75 observed in March, highlighting the stock's volatility over the past year.

Analysts Urge Caution Despite Stable Projections

Financial experts have projected an earnings per share of €1.85 for 2024, with an average price target of €70.50. The anticipated dividend for the current year is estimated at €0.891 per share, marking a decrease from the previous year. Despite these relatively stable forecasts, market observers advise caution, suggesting that the risk-reward ratio has not yet reached an attractive level for immediate investment. The company's next quarterly report is expected on December 11, 2024, which may provide further insights into its financial health and market position.

Ad

Fresh Carl Zeiss Meditec information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Carl Zeiss Meditec analysis...