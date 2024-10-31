Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

31 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,300 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 593.965p. The highest price paid per share was 603.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 587.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,497,089 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,231,968. Rightmove holds 11,325,023 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1

588.000

15:47:31

299

588.000

15:45:59

506

587.800

15:41:59

986

587.800

15:38:07

946

588.400

15:35:50

895

589.000

15:33:01

970

589.200

15:31:55

245

588.800

15:25:39

644

588.800

15:25:39

349

589.200

15:24:19

538

589.200

15:24:19

959

588.400

15:19:48

423

588.000

15:15:33

629

588.000

15:15:33

1001

589.000

15:10:03

1004

588.600

15:08:28

686

587.800

15:01:45

264

587.800

15:01:45

405

588.000

15:00:04

532

588.000

15:00:04

89

588.000

15:00:04

873

588.800

14:53:45

1071

588.200

14:47:46

882

588.200

14:44:34

956

588.200

14:39:50

45

588.200

14:39:50

195

588.800

14:34:48

805

588.800

14:34:48

994

589.200

14:30:15

1032

590.400

14:25:55

886

591.200

14:22:58

967

592.000

14:19:31

256

589.600

14:12:56

819

589.600

14:12:56

781

590.000

14:07:20

123

590.000

14:07:20

177

591.000

14:04:17

911

591.000

14:04:17

940

591.800

14:00:13

45

591.800

14:00:13

887

590.600

13:53:32

1072

591.200

13:50:51

969

593.000

13:45:00

401

593.400

13:43:35

570

593.400

13:43:35

67

593.400

13:43:35

289

592.800

13:36:16

775

592.800

13:36:16

1031

593.200

13:33:06

944

594.000

13:31:33

907

594.200

13:30:01

393

594.600

13:20:59

585

594.600

13:20:59

870

594.600

13:07:44

134

594.600

13:07:44

1068

596.000

12:55:11

804

596.000

12:45:27

154

596.000

12:45:27

892

595.800

12:34:12

1032

595.200

12:30:00

217

597.200

12:16:36

843

597.200

12:16:36

1002

596.800

12:10:37

560

596.400

11:55:15

491

596.400

11:55:15

1013

594.600

11:45:37

915

595.400

11:34:10

100

594.200

11:22:05

925

594.200

11:22:05

360

594.400

11:10:12

555

594.400

11:10:12

211

595.800

10:58:30

832

595.800

10:58:30

1089

595.400

10:46:37

1025

596.200

10:39:39

899

595.800

10:31:15

1011

596.200

10:18:03

963

596.400

10:15:55

1081

598.600

10:08:32

504

597.400

09:59:49

527

597.400

09:59:49

412

597.800

09:49:58

604

597.800

09:49:58

56

597.800

09:49:58

877

598.400

09:45:29

1071

598.400

09:42:18

987

597.000

09:27:32

280

597.800

09:17:20

804

597.800

09:17:20

1084

598.600

09:07:23

1036

599.200

09:00:00

898

598.200

08:52:20

176

598.200

08:52:20

1076

598.400

08:41:05

188

598.200

08:32:09

749

598.200

08:32:09

927

599.600

08:26:07

980

600.200

08:24:05

1019

602.800

08:13:10

1067

603.400

08:10:01

223

602.600

08:06:46

674

602.600

08:06:46

600

602.200

08:05:40

416

602.200

08:05:40


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.