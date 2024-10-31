Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
31 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,300 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 593.965p. The highest price paid per share was 603.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 587.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,497,089 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,231,968. Rightmove holds 11,325,023 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1
588.000
15:47:31
299
588.000
15:45:59
506
587.800
15:41:59
986
587.800
15:38:07
946
588.400
15:35:50
895
589.000
15:33:01
970
589.200
15:31:55
245
588.800
15:25:39
644
588.800
15:25:39
349
589.200
15:24:19
538
589.200
15:24:19
959
588.400
15:19:48
423
588.000
15:15:33
629
588.000
15:15:33
1001
589.000
15:10:03
1004
588.600
15:08:28
686
587.800
15:01:45
264
587.800
15:01:45
405
588.000
15:00:04
532
588.000
15:00:04
89
588.000
15:00:04
873
588.800
14:53:45
1071
588.200
14:47:46
882
588.200
14:44:34
956
588.200
14:39:50
45
588.200
14:39:50
195
588.800
14:34:48
805
588.800
14:34:48
994
589.200
14:30:15
1032
590.400
14:25:55
886
591.200
14:22:58
967
592.000
14:19:31
256
589.600
14:12:56
819
589.600
14:12:56
781
590.000
14:07:20
123
590.000
14:07:20
177
591.000
14:04:17
911
591.000
14:04:17
940
591.800
14:00:13
45
591.800
14:00:13
887
590.600
13:53:32
1072
591.200
13:50:51
969
593.000
13:45:00
401
593.400
13:43:35
570
593.400
13:43:35
67
593.400
13:43:35
289
592.800
13:36:16
775
592.800
13:36:16
1031
593.200
13:33:06
944
594.000
13:31:33
907
594.200
13:30:01
393
594.600
13:20:59
585
594.600
13:20:59
870
594.600
13:07:44
134
594.600
13:07:44
1068
596.000
12:55:11
804
596.000
12:45:27
154
596.000
12:45:27
892
595.800
12:34:12
1032
595.200
12:30:00
217
597.200
12:16:36
843
597.200
12:16:36
1002
596.800
12:10:37
560
596.400
11:55:15
491
596.400
11:55:15
1013
594.600
11:45:37
915
595.400
11:34:10
100
594.200
11:22:05
925
594.200
11:22:05
360
594.400
11:10:12
555
594.400
11:10:12
211
595.800
10:58:30
832
595.800
10:58:30
1089
595.400
10:46:37
1025
596.200
10:39:39
899
595.800
10:31:15
1011
596.200
10:18:03
963
596.400
10:15:55
1081
598.600
10:08:32
504
597.400
09:59:49
527
597.400
09:59:49
412
597.800
09:49:58
604
597.800
09:49:58
56
597.800
09:49:58
877
598.400
09:45:29
1071
598.400
09:42:18
987
597.000
09:27:32
280
597.800
09:17:20
804
597.800
09:17:20
1084
598.600
09:07:23
1036
599.200
09:00:00
898
598.200
08:52:20
176
598.200
08:52:20
1076
598.400
08:41:05
188
598.200
08:32:09
749
598.200
08:32:09
927
599.600
08:26:07
980
600.200
08:24:05
1019
602.800
08:13:10
1067
603.400
08:10:01
223
602.600
08:06:46
674
602.600
08:06:46
600
602.200
08:05:40
416
602.200
08:05:40