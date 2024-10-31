New to The Street to Air as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg Friday, November 1st, Featuring Modular Medical, OriginClear With Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, the Sustainable Green Team, and SEKUR's "Hack of the Week"

The episode, airing at 9:30 PM PST, will include insights from The Sustainable Green Team with CEO Tony Raynor and Jimmy Houston.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / New to The Street, a premier media platform known for its multi-channel approach to sponsored programming, is set to feature an exciting lineup of companies on Bloomberg this Friday, November 1st. This episode will spotlight Modular Medical, OriginClear with special guest Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, The Sustainable Green Team, and SEKUR, each sharing groundbreaking developments in their fields.

Featured Companies:

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)

Modular Medical is revolutionizing diabetes care with its advanced insulin delivery technology. CEO Jebb Besser will provide insight into the company's commitment to simplifying diabetes management through user-friendly, innovative medical devices aimed at improving patient outcomes and redefining industry standards. Website: www.modularmedical.com

OriginClear

As a frontrunner in sustainable water treatment solutions, OriginClear addresses the global water crisis with groundbreaking purification technologies. OriginClear co-founder Kevin Harrington, well-known from Shark Tank, will share the company's mission to provide clean, safe water through sustainable practices. OriginClear is rapidly transforming the water industry by making clean water more accessible worldwide.

Kevin Harrington

Kevin Harrington is an original "Shark" on the hit TV show Shark Tank and a pioneer in the As Seen On TV industry. With over 40 years of experience, Harrington has launched multiple successful ventures, generating billions in global sales. As an influential entrepreneur and investor, he is committed to supporting businesses that deliver meaningful impact, like OriginClear.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics to combat drug-resistant bacterial infections. CEO David Luci will discuss the company's latest advancements in tackling critical healthcare challenges with its promising pipeline aimed at reducing the impact of multidrug-resistant bacteria. Website: www.acurxpharma.com

The Sustainable Green Team

Dedicated to environmental stewardship, The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) provides sustainable landscaping and waste recycling solutions. CEO Tony Raynor, joined by environmental advocate Jimmy Houston, will discuss the company's initiatives in promoting natural resource conservation and its partnerships to foster environmentally responsible practices that benefit communities nationwide.

SEKUR (OTCQX:SWISF)

In an age of increasing cyber threats, SEKUR is a leader in secure communications technology. Founder and CEO Alain Ghiai will delve into SEKUR's role in protecting digital privacy with innovative cybersecurity solutions. The show's "Hack of The Week" segment will offer viewers valuable tips on safeguarding sensitive information in the digital era. Website: www.sekur.com

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading media production and distribution platform specializing in multi-platform sponsored programming, earned media, and high-impact outdoor billboard advertising. For over 15 years, New to The Street has showcased brands on major networks like Fox Business and Bloomberg, enhancing their visibility across high-traffic channels. With a digital audience of over 1.872 million YouTube subscribers, New to The Street's signature 'Opportunities to Consider' platform offers unrivaled exposure by combining television, digital, and outdoor media to engage diverse audiences.

Tune in to New to The Street on Bloomberg this Friday, November 1st, at 9:30 PM PST, to gain exclusive insights into these leading companies and their contributions to healthcare, environmental sustainability, and cybersecurity.

AccreditedEvents.com upcoming events Nov 11 HPB High Performance Battery, NOV 14 Acurx Register to be considered for invite.

