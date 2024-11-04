Das Instrument S9K KYG7783W1006 SAMSON HOLDING LTD DL-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2024The instrument S9K KYG7783W1006 SAMSON HOLDING LTD DL-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2024Das Instrument 1RT GB00BYW79Y38 NUFORMIX PLC LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2024The instrument 1RT GB00BYW79Y38 NUFORMIX PLC LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2024Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2024The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMSC ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2024Das Instrument 5LK SE0009888613 OXE MARINE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2024The instrument 5LK SE0009888613 OXE MARINE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2024Das Instrument KU00 AU0000290967 LITHIUM UNIVERSE LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2024The instrument KU00 AU0000290967 LITHIUM UNIVERSE LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2024Das Instrument 9YG NO0010955917 DEEP VAL.DRILL.AS NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2024The instrument 9YG NO0010955917 DEEP VAL.DRILL.AS NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2024Das Instrument 0QJ NO0010904923 HEXAGON PURUS ASA NK-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024The instrument 0QJ NO0010904923 HEXAGON PURUS ASA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2024Das Instrument GG20 AU0000185597 LABYRINTH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2024The instrument GG20 AU0000185597 LABYRINTH RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2024Das Instrument BP0 US08579W1036 BERRY GLOBAL GRP DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2024The instrument BP0 US08579W1036 BERRY GLOBAL GRP DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2024Das Instrument RDDA US2561352038 DR REDDYS LABS ADR/1 IR 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2024The instrument RDDA US2561352038 DR REDDYS LABS ADR/1 IR 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2024Das Instrument 8VH0 NO0013353219 NORDIC UNMANNED NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2024The instrument 8VH0 NO0013353219 NORDIC UNMANNED NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2024