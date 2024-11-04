ARC Document Solutions: ARC Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2024

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading provider of digital printing and document-related services, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (All dollar amounts in millions, except EPS) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 74.4 $ 71.1 $ 220.4 $ 212.3 Gross margin 33.3 % 34.0 % 33.6 % 34.0 % Net (loss) income attributable to ARC $ (0.1 ) $ 3.2 $ 5.5 $ 9.1 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ - $ 3.2 $ 5.9 $ 9.4 Earnings per share - diluted $ - $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ - $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Cash provided by operating activities $ 9.1 $ 8.7 $ 19.2 $ 22.9 EBITDA1 $ 5.6 $ 9.4 $ 22.5 $ 28.2 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 6.2 $ 10.0 $ 24.5 $ 29.8 Transaction costs $ 3.2 $ - $ 4.1 $ - Capital expenditures $ 4.0 $ 3.2 $ 10.9 $ 7.7 Debt & finance leases (including current) $ 59.1 $ 62.2

2024Third Quarter Supplemental Information:

Net sales were $74.4 million, a 4.8%increase compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Cash & cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet in the third quarter 2024 were $51.3 million.

Accrued transaction costs of $3.2 million related to the going-private transaction had an earnings per share impact of $0.07 in the third quarter 2024 as these costs were not tax deductible.

Cash provided by operating activities was reduced by $1.6 million of costs paid in connection with the going-private transaction in the third quarter 2024.

ARC's next quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 will be paid on November 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2024.

Days sales outstanding2 were 51 in Q3 2024 and in Q3 2023.

The number of MPS locations have declined slightly year over year to approximately 10,300 as of September 30, 2024, representing a net decrease of approximately 200 locations compared to September 30, 2023.

1Non-GAAP measures. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators below for definitions and reconciliations.

2 Key Performance Indicator. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators below for definition.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included or referenced in this press release that address activities, events or developments which we expect will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify these statements and other forward-looking statements in this document by words such as "may," "will," "should," "can," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "plan," "assume," "believe," "forecast," "look," "build," "focus," "create," "work," "continue," "target," "poised," "advance," "drive," "aim," "forecast," "approach," "seek," "schedule," "position," "pursue," "progress," "budget," "outlook," "trend," "guidance," "commit," "on track," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "opportunity," "ambitions," "aspire" and similar expressions, and variations or negative of such terms or other variations thereof. Words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. All such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates, expectations and ambitions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "ARC"), that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental approvals of the merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the possibility that ARC's stockholders may not approve the merger; the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the merger in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the ARC's common stock; the risk that the merger and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the parties' business relationships and business generally, including the ability of ARC to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk of unforeseen or unknown liabilities; customer, shareholder, regulatory and other stakeholder approvals and support; the risk of unexpected future capital expenditures; the risk of potential litigation relating to the merger that could be instituted against ARC or its directors and/or officers; the risk associated with third-party contracts containing material consent, anti-assignment, transfer or other provisions that may be related to the merger which are not waived or otherwise satisfactorily resolved; the risk of ARC's ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the risk of various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, such as droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes, pandemic conditions, cybersecurity attacks, security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes; the risks of labor disputes, changes in labor costs and labor difficulties; the risks resulting from other effects of industry, market, economic, legal or legislative, political or regulatory conditions, and other risks and factors that may be difficult to predict and beyond ARC's control, including those detailed in ARC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K that are available on ARC's website at https://ir.e-arc.com and on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at http://www.sec.gov. ARC's forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ARC believes to be reasonable but that may not prove to be accurate. Other unpredictable events or factors not discussed in this press release could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. ARC does not assume an obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Contact Information:

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

925-949-5114

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, Current assets: 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,291 $ 56,093 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for accounts receivable of $1,640 and $1,857 41,896 35,775 Inventory 9,202 8,818 Prepaid expenses 4,828 3,988 Other current assets 4,310 3,978 Total current assets 111,527 108,652 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $226,164 and $229,122 43,668 40,925 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 33,670 32,838 Goodwill 121,051 121,051 Other intangible assets, net 134 162 Deferred income taxes 1,450 4,383 Other assets 1,955 2,113 Total assets $ 313,455 $ 310,124 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,639 $ 24,175 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 10,572 9,401 Accrued expenses 20,860 18,787 Current operating lease liabilities 10,655 9,924 Current portion of finance leases 6,976 8,870 Total current liabilities 74,702 71,157 Long-term operating lease liabilities 27,367 27,357 Long-term debt and finance leases 52,172 53,366 Deferred income taxes 236 52 Other long-term liabilities 2,431 2,467 Total liabilities 156,908 154,399 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 53,125 and 52,526 shares issued and 43,262 and 42,783 shares outstanding 53 52 Additional paid-in capital 138,516 136,460 Retained earnings 43,327 44,144 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,135 ) (4,200 ) 177,761 176,456 Less cost of common stock in treasury, 9,863 and 9,743 shares 22,727 22,390 Total ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity 155,034 154,066 Noncontrolling interest 1,513 1,659 Total equity 156,547 155,725 Total liabilities and equity $ 313,455 $ 310,124

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 74,448 $ 71,057 $ 220,354 $ 212,325 Cost of sales 49,689 46,908 146,400 140,075 Gross profit 24,759 24,149 73,954 72,250 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,268 19,269 63,681 57,764 Amortization of intangible assets 9 10 29 31 Income from operations 1,482 4,870 10,244 14,455 Other income, net (23 ) (16 ) (94 ) (42 ) Interest expense, net 327 397 968 1,300 Income before income tax provision 1,178 4,489 9,370 13,197 Income tax provision 1,279 1,368 3,972 4,262 Net (loss) income (101 ) 3,121 5,398 8,935 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 36 44 149 188 Net (loss) income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders $ (65 ) $ 3,165 $ 5,547 $ 9,123 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders Basic $ - $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 Diluted $ - $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,529 42,554 42,355 42,634 Diluted 43,440 43,516 43,192 43,624

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (101 ) $ 3,121 $ 5,398 $ 8,935 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for credit losses (21 ) 56 135 285 Depreciation 4,032 4,488 12,026 13,503 Amortization of intangible assets 9 10 29 31 Amortization of deferred financing costs 17 18 52 50 Stock-based compensation 593 599 1,935 1,622 Deferred income taxes 986 1,101 3,256 3,646 Deferred tax valuation allowance 14 111 (107 ) 160 Other non-cash items, net (59 ) (190 ) (394 ) (347 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (147 ) (2,190 ) (6,151 ) (1,968 ) Inventory 78 188 (368 ) (135 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,420 1,947 6,249 6,489 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,295 (555 ) (2,851 ) (9,414 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,116 8,704 19,209 22,857 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (4,014 ) (3,232 ) (10,933 ) (7,728 ) Other 259 76 477 267 Net cash used in investing activities (3,755 ) (3,156 ) (10,456 ) (7,461 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 12 49 40 1,130 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 23 38 82 98 Share repurchases - (1,041 ) (337 ) (2,849 ) Payments on finance leases (2,140 ) (2,969 ) (7,055 ) (9,163 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 40,000 40,000 120,000 122,000 Payments under revolving credit facilities (40,000 ) (40,000 ) (120,000 ) (122,000 ) Payment of deferred financing costs - - - (23 ) Dividends paid (2,127 ) (2,132 ) (6,346 ) (6,399 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,232 ) (6,055 ) (13,616 ) (17,206 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash balances 251 27 61 (165 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,380 (480 ) (4,802 ) (1,975 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,911 51,066 56,093 52,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,291 $ 50,586 $ 51,291 $ 50,586 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Noncash investing and financing activities Finance lease obligations incurred $ 1,330 $ 2,663 $ 3,935 $ 5,145 Operating lease obligations incurred $ 1,724 $ 2,695 $ 8,187 $ 7,070

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Net Sales by Product Line

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Service sales Digital Printing $ 46,636 $ 43,537 $ 136,127 $ 129,134 MPS 18,315 18,582 55,627 56,556 Scanning and Digital Imaging 5,354 4,991 16,676 14,845 Total service sales 70,305 67,110 208,430 200,535 Equipment and Supplies Sales 4,143 3,947 11,924 11,790 Total net sales $ 74,448 $ 71,057 $ 220,354 $ 212,325

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share presented in this press release are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, diluted earnings per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of our liquidity. We have presented these measures because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity. We believe investors may also find these measures meaningful, given how our management makes use of them. The following is a discussion of our use of these measures.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We use EBITDA to measure and compare the performance of our operating divisions. Our operating divisions' financial performance includes all of the operating activities except debt and taxation which are managed at the corporate level for U.S. operating divisions. We use EBITDA to compare the performance of our operating divisions and to measure performance for determining consolidated-level compensation. In addition, we use EBITDA to evaluate potential acquisitions and potential capital expenditures.

EBITDA has limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

They do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in business growth or to reduce our indebtedness. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA only as supplements.

Our presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA is an attempt to provide meaningful comparisons to our historical performance for our existing and future investors. The unprecedented changes in our end markets over the past several years have required us to take measures that are unique in our history and specific to individual circumstances. Comparisons inclusive of these actions make normal financial and other performance patterns difficult to discern under a strict GAAP presentation. Each non-GAAP presentation, however, is explained in detail in the reconciliation tables below.

Specifically, we have presented adjusted net income attributable to ARC and adjusted earnings per share attributable to ARC stockholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 to reflect the exclusion of changes in the valuation allowances related to certain deferred tax assets and other discrete tax items. We believe this presentation helps facilitate our investors understanding of our results of operations and allows them to make meaningful comparisons of our operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 against the corresponding periods in 2023. We believe these changes were the result of items which are not indicative of our actual operating performance.

We have presented Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 to exclude stock-based compensation expense. The adjustment to exclude stock-based compensation expense from EBITDA is consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in our credit agreement; therefore, we believe this information is useful to investors in assessing our financial performance and ability to access our credit facility.

Key Performance Indicators

DSO is calculated by taking the respective years September 30, accounts receivable balance divided by the net sales for the quarter multiplied by the number of total days in a quarter. We have presented DSO because we consider it to be an important indicator of the efficiency of our business and the quality of our cash flows. We believe investors may also find this metric meaningful given the importance of cash flows from operations and management's ability to efficiently manage our working capital. We use DSO to measure and compare the cash management performance of our operating divisions. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate DSO differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of cash flows provided by operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 9,116 $ 8,704 $ 19,209 $ 22,857 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (3,646 ) 610 3,121 5,028 Non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization (5,571 ) (6,193 ) (16,932 ) (18,950 ) Income tax provision 1,279 1,368 3,972 4,262 Interest expense, net 327 397 968 1,300 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 36 44 149 188 Depreciation and amortization 4,041 4,498 12,055 13,534 EBITDA 5,582 9,428 22,542 28,219 Stock-based compensation 593 599 1,935 1,622 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,175 $ 10,027 $ 24,477 $ 29,841

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ (65 ) $ 3,165 $ 5,547 $ 9,123 Interest expense, net 327 397 968 1,300 Income tax provision 1,279 1,368 3,972 4,262 Depreciation and amortization 4,041 4,498 12,055 13,534 EBITDA 5,582 9,428 22,542 28,219 Stock-based compensation 593 599 1,935 1,622 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,175 $ 10,027 $ 24,477 $ 29,841

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to unaudited adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ (65 ) $ 3,165 $ 5,547 $ 9,123 Deferred tax valuation allowance and other discrete tax items 84 30 361 297 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 19 $ 3,195 $ 5,908 $ 9,420 Actual: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ - $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 Diluted $ - $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,529 42,554 42,355 42,634 Diluted 43,440 43,516 43,192 43,624 Adjusted: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ - $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Diluted $ - $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,529 42,554 42,355 42,634 Diluted 43,440 43,516 43,192 43,624

