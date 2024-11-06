

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK), Wednesday reported income before tax of 2.877 billion euros for the third quarter, lower than 3.397 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago. Underlying net income group share was however higher at 2.1 billion, than 2.068 billion last year.



Underlying income before tax declined to 2.912 billion euros from 2.961 billion euros last year.



Net income group share decreased to 2.080 billion euros from 2.384 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter dropped 0.4 percent to 9.213 billion euros from 9.249 billion euros in the previous year. Underlying revenue was 9.210 billion euros, 4.1 percent up from 8.847 billion euros last year.



For Crédit Agricole S.A., net income group share for the third quarter decreased to 1.666 billion euros or 0.50 euros per share from 1.748 billion euros or 0.53 euros per share, while underlying net income group share rose to 1.686 billion euros or 0.51 euros per share from 1.520 billion euros or 0.46 euros per share.



Revenue for Crédit Agricole S.A. grew to 6.487 billion euros from 6.343 billion euros. Underlying revenue was 6.484 billion euros, up from 6.060 billion euros.



