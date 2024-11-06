Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Nov-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 6 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 113,843 Highest price paid per share: 133.00p Lowest price paid per share: 129.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 131.1030p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,286,151 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,286,151) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 131.1030p 113,843

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 286 132.00 08:10:50 00309013961TRLO1 XLON 1741 132.00 08:34:20 00309038484TRLO1 XLON 184 133.00 08:40:49 00309044796TRLO1 XLON 385 133.00 08:40:49 00309044797TRLO1 XLON 477 133.00 08:40:59 00309044957TRLO1 XLON 1666 132.50 08:41:26 00309045449TRLO1 XLON 23 132.50 08:44:35 00309048396TRLO1 XLON 153 132.50 08:44:35 00309048397TRLO1 XLON 118 132.50 08:44:35 00309048398TRLO1 XLON 1732 132.50 08:47:29 00309051245TRLO1 XLON 367 132.50 09:00:50 00309066063TRLO1 XLON 505 132.50 09:00:50 00309066064TRLO1 XLON 871 132.00 09:15:24 00309081960TRLO1 XLON 200 132.00 09:28:00 00309095541TRLO1 XLON 353 132.00 09:28:00 00309095542TRLO1 XLON 350 132.00 09:28:00 00309095543TRLO1 XLON 842 131.50 09:28:08 00309095687TRLO1 XLON 873 131.00 09:36:42 00309104570TRLO1 XLON 840 130.00 09:43:37 00309111827TRLO1 XLON 839 130.00 09:43:37 00309111828TRLO1 XLON 1335 130.00 09:43:37 00309111835TRLO1 XLON 852 129.50 09:45:25 00309113435TRLO1 XLON 525 129.00 09:45:25 00309113446TRLO1 XLON 860 129.50 09:45:40 00309113645TRLO1 XLON 1735 129.50 10:02:15 00309125532TRLO1 XLON 718 129.50 10:11:34 00309126102TRLO1 XLON 836 130.00 10:28:32 00309126874TRLO1 XLON 864 130.50 11:16:51 00309129657TRLO1 XLON 154 130.50 11:16:51 00309129658TRLO1 XLON 154 130.50 11:16:51 00309129659TRLO1 XLON 154 130.50 11:16:51 00309129660TRLO1 XLON 77 130.50 11:16:51 00309129661TRLO1 XLON 882 130.50 11:23:16 00309129857TRLO1 XLON 925 130.50 11:27:00 00309130138TRLO1 XLON 148 130.00 11:32:24 00309130509TRLO1 XLON 700 130.00 11:32:24 00309130510TRLO1 XLON 859 130.00 11:32:45 00309130523TRLO1 XLON 885 129.50 11:50:00 00309131537TRLO1 XLON 885 129.50 11:50:00 00309131538TRLO1 XLON 1361 129.00 11:50:00 00309131539TRLO1 XLON 199 130.00 12:02:10 00309132164TRLO1 XLON 3153 130.00 12:02:10 00309132165TRLO1 XLON 87 130.00 12:27:48 00309133155TRLO1 XLON 65 130.00 12:27:48 00309133156TRLO1 XLON 256 130.00 12:27:48 00309133157TRLO1 XLON 861 130.00 12:28:16 00309133166TRLO1 XLON 845 130.00 13:11:42 00309134559TRLO1 XLON 844 130.00 13:11:42 00309134560TRLO1 XLON 883 130.00 13:30:08 00309135133TRLO1 XLON 872 130.00 13:30:08 00309135134TRLO1 XLON 1785 130.00 13:31:50 00309135242TRLO1 XLON 67 129.50 13:32:03 00309135260TRLO1 XLON 134 129.50 13:32:03 00309135261TRLO1 XLON 1771 130.00 13:55:13 00309136815TRLO1 XLON 1740 130.00 14:08:33 00309137408TRLO1 XLON 2100 130.50 14:14:40 00309137731TRLO1 XLON 605 130.50 14:14:40 00309137732TRLO1 XLON 872 131.00 14:15:11 00309137757TRLO1 XLON 604 131.00 14:21:11 00309138020TRLO1 XLON 2687 131.00 14:27:33 00309138263TRLO1 XLON 895 131.00 14:27:33 00309138264TRLO1 XLON 2524 131.00 14:44:33 00309140901TRLO1 XLON 841 131.00 14:44:33 00309140902TRLO1 XLON 2838 131.00 14:44:33 00309140903TRLO1 XLON 2386 131.00 14:44:33 00309140904TRLO1 XLON 1103 131.00 14:51:18 00309141308TRLO1 XLON 641 131.00 14:51:18 00309141309TRLO1 XLON 178 131.00 14:51:18 00309141310TRLO1 XLON 693 131.00 14:51:18 00309141311TRLO1 XLON 872 131.00 14:51:18 00309141312TRLO1 XLON

2629 131.00 14:51:25 00309141321TRLO1 XLON 644 131.00 14:52:00 00309141361TRLO1 XLON 1999 131.00 14:52:00 00309141362TRLO1 XLON 630 131.00 14:52:00 00309141363TRLO1 XLON 2640 131.00 14:52:10 00309141373TRLO1 XLON 1350 131.00 15:01:31 00309142155TRLO1 XLON 153 131.00 15:01:31 00309142156TRLO1 XLON 65 131.00 15:01:31 00309142157TRLO1 XLON 110 131.50 15:13:47 00309142867TRLO1 XLON 2570 131.50 15:14:12 00309142892TRLO1 XLON 1250 131.50 15:14:12 00309142893TRLO1 XLON 1250 131.50 15:14:12 00309142894TRLO1 XLON 1250 131.50 15:14:12 00309142895TRLO1 XLON 1250 131.50 15:14:22 00309142904TRLO1 XLON 848 132.00 15:20:06 00309143284TRLO1 XLON 871 132.00 15:20:18 00309143292TRLO1 XLON 3158 132.00 15:20:18 00309143293TRLO1 XLON 3158 132.00 15:20:32 00309143314TRLO1 XLON 3158 132.00 15:20:32 00309143315TRLO1 XLON 821 132.00 15:22:25 00309143403TRLO1 XLON 1724 131.50 15:22:25 00309143404TRLO1 XLON 2888 132.00 15:22:25 00309143405TRLO1 XLON 379 132.00 15:22:25 00309143406TRLO1 XLON 1936 132.00 15:28:38 00309143715TRLO1 XLON 917 132.00 15:28:55 00309143740TRLO1 XLON 885 132.00 15:29:11 00309143758TRLO1 XLON 911 132.00 15:29:28 00309143782TRLO1 XLON 861 132.00 15:30:36 00309143870TRLO1 XLON 282 131.50 15:31:38 00309143925TRLO1 XLON 890 132.00 15:34:28 00309144129TRLO1 XLON 882 132.00 15:36:08 00309144211TRLO1 XLON 2586 132.00 15:36:22 00309144215TRLO1 XLON 1674 132.00 15:37:07 00309144266TRLO1 XLON 885 132.00 15:37:08 00309144271TRLO1 XLON 867 132.00 15:46:32 00309144760TRLO1 XLON 847 131.00 16:04:29 00309145774TRLO1 XLON 867 131.00 16:16:34 00309146420TRLO1 XLON 866 131.00 16:16:34 00309146421TRLO1 XLON 1777 131.00 16:16:34 00309146422TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

