Rental income of €32.5 million

16,000 sq.m let since the beginning of the year, including 5,000 sq.m in the third quarter

5-star rating maintained with an excellent GRESB score of 92/100

Key figures

All figures exclude the impact of the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy buildings, which had been fully vacated at December 31, 2023.

In the first nine months of 2024, Vitura recorded IFRS rental income of €32.5 million, compared with €29.3 million in the prior-year period. This rise of €3.2 million, an increase of 10.9%, mainly reflects rent received in connection with leases recently signed, as well as by index-linked rent increases of 5.8% over the past nine months. 100% of rents and charges were collected.

Since the start of the year, leases representing 16,000 sq.m of space have been signed with five high-profile tenants, including 5,000 sq.m in the third quarter. The transactions mainly concern lease renewals and extensions at Europlaza and Arcs de Seine, two assets offering amenities inspired by hotel standards. Rives de Bercy also confirmed its appeal, with Air Liquide taking on an additional leased space and now occupying 21% the campus. Letting of Rives de Bercy continues apace with potential tenants showing keen interest.

The occupancy rates of Arcs de Seine (81%) and Europlaza (86%) remain at high levels.

Sale of a controlling interest in Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy

In early July, Vitura sold a controlling interest in the Passy Kennedy and Office Kennedy holding companies. As initially planned by Vitura, the campus is set to undergo a works program aimed at its repositioning as a top-class property complex of 34,000 sq.m offering a broad range of upscale amenities including food services, conference facilities, a gym, and wellness and social areas. It was designed to feature facilities to promote low-carbon mobility, while the property will meet the highest environmental standards. Through its minority stake, Vitura may be entitled to value created by the redeveloped properties.

An ambitious CSR policy recognized

Thanks to its proactive approach to sustainable development, Vitura was awarded an excellent score of 92/100 by the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark), an organization that assesses the CSR practices of real estate companies worldwide. Vitura ranks second among listed office property companies in France, having been ranked world number 1 four times.

As a result, Vitura has maintained its 5-star rating, placing it in the top 10% of the highest-rated listed European companies.

As in previous years, Vitura received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is also ISO 14001-certified.

Vitura's efforts and commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 continued apace during the period, in particular through the rollout of an energy efficiency plan for each property in the portfolio, including automated data collection, measures to raise awareness and train stakeholders in energy issues. Working closely with Vitura's teams, tenants have drawn up effective action plans in this area.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,266 million at June 30, 2024 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks second among France's listed office property companies in the 2024 GRESB ranking, and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is ISO 14001-certified.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

