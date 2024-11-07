Dolphin Entertainment: Special Projects, Dolphin's Talent Booking Powerhouse, Curates Star-Studded Lineup for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards at Moma for Ninth Year

Special Projects, a leading agency in celebrity booking, creative content, and event production - and a powerhouse within Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN) - continues to set the standard as the Talent Booking Partner and Entertainment Consultant for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards. Held on October 29th at New York City's Museum of Modern Art, the event brought together industry-leading talents across disciplines, from fashion and technology to sports and philanthropy. Special Projects curated an elite roster of honorees and A-list presenters, underscoring its expertise in shaping culturally impactful, high-profile experiences.

The event recognizes groundbreaking talents from a range of disciplines, including fashion, art, entertainment, technology, music, comedy, sports and philanthropy. Special Projects' partner Andrea Oliveri has been an integral part of the November issue and accompanying event's curation of honorees for the past nine years. The Special Projects team also books celebrity presenters for the evening's festivities as well as curates the list of VIP attendees from all aspects of popular culture. This year's star-studded roster of honorees included John M. Chu (Film Innovator), Charli xcx (Music Innovator), Tim Cook (Technology Innovator), Salma Hayek Pinault (Entertainment & Altruism Innovator), Marc Jacobs (Fashion Innovator), Saturday Night Live (Comedy Innovator), WNBA (Sports Innovator) The A-list group of award presenters included Penélope Cruz, Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Paulson, Linda Evangelista, Aubrey Plaza, Reese Witherspoon and Kate McKinnon. Presenting sponsors of this year's event were Harry Winston, Hyundai, Roche Bobois, and La Prairie Switzerland.

About Special Projects:

Special Projects is a world-renowned talent booking, creative content, and special events agency that elevates media, fashion, and lifestyle brands through the unique use of celebrities and storytelling. Trusted by both companies and public figures, Special Projects creates opportunities that garner press, build engagement, drive sales, and uniquely position our partners within the zeitgeist. Our core services include talent strategy and partnerships, event activation and guest list curation, and brand amplification through celebrities, influencers, and culture-defining personalities. Our keen trend-spotting and cultural forecasting abilities allow us to keep our finger on the pulse of pop culture and highlight new talents before they hit the mainstream. Special Projects has been featured in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and Variety, among other outlets. To learn more, visit specialprojectsmedia.com.

About Dolphin:

Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partnerships like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

