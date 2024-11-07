Uranium Royalty erwirbt eine bestehende Royalty auf Camecos fortgeschrittenen Uranprojekten Millennium und Cree Extension in Saskatchewan, Kanada. Cosa Resources meldete im letzten Bohrloch des Herbstbohrprogramms auf dem Uranprojekt Ursa mehrere Abschnitte mit anomaler Radioaktivität. Und Meridian Mining zeigte weitere starke Ergebnisse auf dem fortgeschrittenen Cu-Au-Ag-Projekt Cabaçal in Brasilien. Unternehmen im Überblick: Cosa Resources Corp. - https://cosaresources.ca/ ISIN: CA22113C1014 , WKN: A3DJYJ , FRA: SSKU.F , TSXV: COSA.V Weitere Videos von Cosa Resources Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/cosa-resources-corp/ Meridian Mining UK Societas - https://meridianmining.co ISIN: GB00BR3SVZ18 , WKN: A3EUQY , FRA: N2E.F , TSXV: MNO.V Weitere Videos von Meridian Mining UK Societas - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/meridian-mining-uk-societas/ Uranium Royalty Corp. - https://www.uraniumroyalty.com/ ISIN: CA91702V1013 , WKN: A2PV0Z , FRA: 59U.F , TSXV: URC.V , Valor: 50827023 Weitere Videos von Uranium Royalty Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/uranium-royalty-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Silber Silver Uran Uranium Development Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV