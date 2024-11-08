Das Instrument S0J0 CA80517N3058 SAVILLE RES INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2024

The instrument S0J0 CA80517N3058 SAVILLE RES INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2024



Das Instrument GC6 CA74167P1080 PRIMO WATER CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2024

The instrument GC6 CA74167P1080 PRIMO WATER CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2024



Das Instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.11.2024

The instrument ZC0 NO0012780958 STAINL.TANKERS NK 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2024



Das Instrument ARQ IT0004210289 LANDI RENZO S.P.A. EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2024

The instrument ARQ IT0004210289 LANDI RENZO S.P.A. EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2024



Das Instrument FCC ES0122060314 FOMENT.CON.CONTR.INH.EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.11.2024

The instrument FCC ES0122060314 FOMENT.CON.CONTR.INH.EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2024

