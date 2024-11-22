Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A40R4H | ISIN: IE000IVNQZ81 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ4
Tradegate
21.11.24
14:27 Uhr
141,00 Euro
-3,00
-2,08 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
CASTA DIVA GROUP
CASTA DIVA GROUP SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASTA DIVA GROUP SPA1,240-0,32 %
ENVESTNET INC59,500,00 %
GOINGPUBLIC MEDIA AG1,5100,00 %
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV17,100+0,59 %
HWA AG2,880-1,37 %
LANDI RENZO SPA1,8500,00 %
PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED0,036-0,56 %
PUREWAVE HYDROGEN CORP0,1210,00 %
SPACETALK LTD0,0070,00 %
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC141,00-2,08 %
VISCOFAN SA63,70+1,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.