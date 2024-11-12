LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments (OXIG.L) reported first half profit before tax of 31.7 million pounds, an increase of 7.1% from last year. Earnings per share was 41.1 pence compared to 38.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 34.6 million pounds, down 7.7%. Adjusted earnings per share was 44.1 pence compared to 48.7 pence. Revenue was 225.8 million pounds, up 7.7% on a reported basis.'We expect to deliver our typical stronger trading performance in the second half, supported by delivery of some larger orders in Advanced Technologies and efficiency improvements. As a result, we expect to report a performance for the full year in line with expectations on a constant currency basis,' said Richard Tyson, CEO of Oxford Instruments plc.The Board declared an interim dividend of 5.1 pence per share, a 4.1% increase.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX