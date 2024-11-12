Cubic Corporation: Cubic Completes Umo Platform Implementation With Bloomington Transit

Bloomington will now be able to provide riders with a modern, flexible payment system

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2024 / Cubic Transportation Systems, part of Cubic Corporation, today announced the successful launch of the Umo Mobility Platform in Bloomington, Indiana. This joint effort, in partnership with TAG Canada Fareboxes and Bloomington Transit, brings a new era of convenience to riders who will now enjoy the flexibility of paying fares through mobile app, reloadable smart card, paper token or cash.









In addition to a modernized payment system, riders will have access to powerful account management features inside the Umo Mobility App and on the new Umo Passenger Portal to help them get where they need to go using the service, fare, and payment option that best suits their needs.

Through partnership with TAG Canada, Bloomington Transit will benefit from significant capital and operational savings, while substantially mitigating supply chain and obsolesce risks. A principal benefit of the solution is that it significantly reduces the operational burden of having to collect and manage cash, allowing Bloomington Transit to migrate toward more simple and cost-effective cash collection methods.

"Cubic is delighted to partner with Bloomington Transit to deliver the best transit experience possible with Umo," said Angela Miller, VP and GM of Mobility Essentials, Cubic Transportation Systems. "The Umo Platform facilitates seamless and fair access to transit for everyone, and we are thrilled to extend these advantages to Bloomington."

These enhancements will not only deliver a more efficient transit experience but also a more equitable one. By selecting the Umo Platform, Bloomington transit will be able to utilize new fare capping and incentive features, giving them the ability to limit the cost of transit trips to a fixed fare for a fixed period. This provides riders with the convenience of only paying for what they use and incentivizes them to ride more without the limits on the number of trips they can take.

The Umo system will also foster greater efficiency for Bloomington Transit which will benefit from reduced operating costs associated with greater data capture, analytics and reporting, flexible fare policy management, and more advanced security management and administrative tools.

"This fare collection technology project with Umo enhances the customer experience for?Bloomington?Transit riders," said John Connell, general manager at Bloomington Transit. "But more importantly, it provides equity by allowing those who are not able to buy a discounted monthly pass upfront to receive the same benefits as those who can. Using Umo protects our riders from overpaying in the long run."

To learn more about how Cubic Transportation Systems revolutionizes transit payments for cities around the world, visit https://www.cubic.com/transportation.

Cubic Transportation Systems is an industry-leading integrator of payment and information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications. Cubic delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management, delivering tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, and enabling transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network.

To learn more, visit www.cubic.com/transportation.

