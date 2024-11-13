PARIS (dpa-AFX) - RTL Group (AUO.F), a Luxembourgian media conglomerate, reported that its group revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 declined 5.5 percent to 1.338 billion euros from the prior year, mainly due to lower content revenue at Fremantle and lower advertising revenue.RTL Group now expects its full-year 2024 revenue to be approximately 6.3 billion euros, lower than the previous guidance of around 6.6 billion euros. This revision is attributed to weaker-than-expected advertising revenue in Germany and a decline in global content production revenue.RTL Group expects its Adjusted EBITA for 2024 to be around 750 million euros, with a variance of plus/minus 50 million euros. Due to the persistent weakness of the German economy and TV advertising market, RTL Group now expects its Adjusted EBITA to come in at the lower end of the range.RTL Group's dividend policy remains unchanged. RTL Group plans to pay out at least 80 per cent of the adjusted full-year net result.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX