Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH Fusion eHPC Receives VMware vSphere 8.0 Update 3 Certified Compatibility

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, announces DTECH Fusion TM Edge High-Performance Compute (eHPC) has received VMware vSphere 8 Update 3 Certified Compatibility. The certification validates the interoperability of Fusion eHPC with vSphere 8 Update 3. Fusion eHPC offers the capability to deliver advanced technology to the tactical edge, expanding the reach in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments.

"The certification demonstrates our commitment to provide high performance modules within our family of systems to enable the next-generation tactical edge," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of DTECH Mission Solutions. "During a mission, seconds count, eHCP ensures no matter the geographically contested area, timely and accurate data is delivered at the speed of conflict."

DTECH Fusion eHPC helps transform data into decisions by securely distributing AI and ML applications across an unprecedented number of virtual machines using a powerful 64-core CPU, Nvidia GPU and huge user-accessible storage. The new certification provides users with unwavering confidence that the Fusion eHPC is fully compatible with VMware vSphere 8.0 for advanced resource optimization, load balancing and robust failover capabilities in hybrid cloud environments.

Deployed by U.S. and Allied Forces, DTECH server modules have been certified for use with VMware vSphere for several years. The addition of the DTECH Fusion eHPC with market-leading features means users can now benefit from enhanced performance, increased operational workloads and greater security for data-rich applications, such as AI and ML throughout the mission chain.

