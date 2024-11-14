Das Instrument 83W CA60007L1004 MILLBANK MINING CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.11.2024The instrument 83W CA60007L1004 MILLBANK MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2024Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2024The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.11.2024Das Instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.11.2024The instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2024Das Instrument 7OK MHY641771016 OKEANIS ECO TANK. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.11.2024The instrument 7OK MHY641771016 OKEANIS ECO TANK. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2024Das Instrument SOUU US82929W1053 SINGAPORE EX.UNSP.ADR/2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2024The instrument SOUU US82929W1053 SINGAPORE EX.UNSP.ADR/2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.11.2024Das Instrument 61R FR0000075343 LABORATOIRES EUROMED.EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2024The instrument 61R FR0000075343 LABORATOIRES EUROMED.EO 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 14.11.2024Das Instrument 9G6 US1551231020 CENTRAL SEC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.11.2024The instrument 9G6 US1551231020 CENTRAL SEC. DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2024Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.11.2024The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 15.11.2024