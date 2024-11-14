Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
WKN: 861850 | ISIN: US1551231020 | Ticker-Symbol: 9G6
Frankfurt
14.11.24
08:07 Uhr
45,765 Euro
+0,395
+0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
39,04039,92509:01
CENTRAL SECURITIES
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORPORATION45,765+0,87 %
HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD6,7900,00 %
LABORATOIRES EUROMEDIS4,710+0,43 %
LIBERTY ALL-STAR EQUITY FUND6,950+0,72 %
NORAM DRILLING AS3,1750,00 %
OKEANIS ECO TANKERS CORP22,250-1,77 %
PRIMARY HYDROGEN CORP0,3260,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.