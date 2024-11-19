LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) reported a 0.2% organic growth in group revenues for the four-month period from 1 July to 31 October 2024, excluding surcharges. The company reported strong growth in its Aerospace and Energy-focused businesses, while conditions remained soft in Industrial Markets and Automotive.Revenue for the first ten months of the year was 643.4 million pounds, 1.0% higher on an organic basis excluding energy related surcharges, which have fallen by 27 million pounds year to date reflecting lower energy input costs.The company said it retained its focus on cost control and expect to make good progress in full year headline operating margins. Operating profit for fiscal year 2024 is expected to be in line with market consensus.The interim dividend of 12.6 million pounds was paid on 7 November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX