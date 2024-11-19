Dolphin Entertainment: Culinary Icon Rachael Ray's Staple Gin Partners with FreshDirect to Offer Exclusive Holiday Recipes

Rachael Ray and FreshDirect Make Holiday Cooking Easy, Festive, and Delicious with Exclusive Gin-Fluenced Recipes and Seamless Ingredient Delivery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Just in time for the holidays, culinary icon Rachael Ray's Staple Gin is teaming up with online grocery delivery leader, FreshDirect, to gin up delicious, easy-to-make holiday recipes delivered directly to customers' doorsteps in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Available now through December 31st, this exclusive partnership combines Ray's new recipes with FreshDirect's top-quality, fresh ingredients and seamless delivery service, making holiday meal prep easier than ever.

The collaboration features a curated selection of new and signature holiday recipes developed by Rachael and her family - many of which incorporate Staple Gin, including cocktails, appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Each recipe displays all necessary ingredients in one place, making it simple for FreshDirect customers to add items to their cart. The result is a hassle-free, one-stop shop experience for home cooks of all levels, from seasoned chefs to first-time holiday hosts.

It was announced in April that Ray and Do Good Spirits had partnered with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, to become the official creative marketing partner for Staple Gin. The team at Dolphin's subsidiary, The Door, continues to be involved in the brand's development, including execution of marketing initiatives, PR planning, trade relationships, strategic partnerships and awards campaigns on behalf of Staple Gin.

"Many of us cook with family and friends during the holidays and if you want to enjoy a delicious cocktail to begin the festivities with you may want to try out our new spirit, Staple Gin," said Rachael. "Staple Gin is offered through FreshDirect Wine + Spirits, our online retailer and partner, that helps take the stress of shopping by making it easy for people to get quality ingredients. Staple Gin is a great ingredient for all types of recipes; including the ones we worked with FreshDirect on - from my Dirty Martini Shrimp and Linguini and my sister's desserts to my husband's cocktails."

Recipes include:

Negroni Cranberry Sauce

Stuffing-Rimmed Bloody Mary

Turkey Roulades with Spinach, Blue & Cheddar Cheeses

Sweet Cornbread with Boozy Apple & Gin Chutney

Thyme Roasted Carrots

Holiday Rosemary-Tini

Dirty Martini Shrimp and Linguini

Lobster and Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake with Lemon Gin Sauce

Click HERE for the full recipes and HERE for high-resolution photos (credit: courtesy of Rachael Ray). With FreshDirect, customers in the Tri-State area can order all the ingredients needed for these and other holiday dishes, ensuring that everything arrives fresh and ready to prepare.

To celebrate the partnership, Rachael Ray and FreshDirect are offering one lucky sweepstakes winner a 30-45 minute virtual cookalong with Rachael, a full set of cookware and bakeware, a signed cookbook and a FreshDirect gift card. Follow @StapleGin, @RachaelRay and @FreshDirect on Instagram for more information and rules for entering. The sweepstakes begins on Monday, November 18th at 12:00 AM EST and ends on Sunday, December 15th at 11:59 PM EST.

About Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray is a television personality, businesswoman, celebrity cook, philanthropist, and author. She hosted the Emmy-award winning daytime talk show, Rachael Ray, for 17 seasons, the incredibly popular Food Network series 30 Minute Meals, and Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home. Rachael partnered with Intentional Content in 2023 to form Free Food Studios, a media production company developing "in the kitchen" content highlighting a new class of epicurean talent and most recently, forged a joint venture with A+E Networks.

In 2007, Rachael launched the nonprofit organization Yum-o!, that empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. In 2010, she launched the pet food line Rachael Ray Nutrish, which fully funds The Rachael Ray Foundation whose goal is to support causes that help animals in need as well as Yum-o! related initiatives. Rachael recently launched Staple Gin and has a line of cookware and kitchen items as well as home furnishings. To learn more, visit rachaelray.com and follow her on Instagram @rachaelray, and Facebook for more cooking inspiration.

About Staple Gin

Staple Gin is a versatile libation designed to be a cornerstone of any home bar. Crafted in partnership with culinary icon Rachael Ray and Do Good Spirits Distillery in upstate New York, the spirit features traditional botanicals and unique flair, boasting a balanced palate with juniper at the forefront, complemented by vibrant citrus notes of lemon and orange zest, a hint of spice from coriander, and a delicate sweetness from elderflower. Perfect for classic cocktails like the Gin & Tonic or a perfect Martini, Staple Gin reflects Rachael philosophy of accessible, flavorful experiences in every sip. Packaged in a beautiful, modern bottle with Rachael's signature and playful design, Staple Gin embodies Rachael's commitment to making everyday cooking and entertaining enjoyable for all. Follow @staplegin and sign up for updates here: https://staplegin.com/.

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a leading online grocer that is building a better food system by connecting people closer to the highest quality, freshest food possible through a best-in-class delivery experience. The company achieves this by upholding higher standards, sourcing locally and sustainably, and caring more for the people and communities they serve. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect provides service to the greater New York tri-state area.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partnerships like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

