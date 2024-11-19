DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Nov-2024 / 16:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 19 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 178,006 Highest price paid per share: 126.50p Lowest price paid per share: 123.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.5805p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,152,808 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,152,808) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.5805p 178,006

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 271 126.50 08:09:10 00311090590TRLO1 XLON 300 126.50 08:33:55 00311110051TRLO1 XLON 47 126.50 08:38:04 00311114261TRLO1 XLON 200 126.50 08:53:44 00311126970TRLO1 XLON 1486 126.00 08:53:44 00311126971TRLO1 XLON 200 126.00 08:54:33 00311127562TRLO1 XLON 1908 126.00 08:54:33 00311127563TRLO1 XLON 960 126.00 08:54:33 00311127564TRLO1 XLON 44 126.00 08:56:31 00311129067TRLO1 XLON 860 126.00 08:56:31 00311129068TRLO1 XLON 500 126.00 09:01:57 00311134017TRLO1 XLON 400 126.00 09:02:27 00311134390TRLO1 XLON 200 126.00 09:09:07 00311139435TRLO1 XLON 200 126.00 09:09:50 00311140062TRLO1 XLON 200 126.00 09:11:40 00311141153TRLO1 XLON 400 126.00 09:11:40 00311141154TRLO1 XLON 802 125.50 09:19:52 00311147843TRLO1 XLON 809 125.50 09:19:52 00311147844TRLO1 XLON 115 125.50 09:19:58 00311147937TRLO1 XLON 809 125.00 09:25:29 00311153216TRLO1 XLON 809 125.00 09:25:29 00311153217TRLO1 XLON 420 125.00 09:25:29 00311153218TRLO1 XLON 388 125.00 09:25:29 00311153219TRLO1 XLON 809 125.00 09:25:29 00311153220TRLO1 XLON 2998 124.00 09:28:03 00311155520TRLO1 XLON 2911 123.50 09:28:03 00311155521TRLO1 XLON 3209 123.00 09:29:16 00311156799TRLO1 XLON 784 123.00 09:32:54 00311160870TRLO1 XLON 706 123.50 09:46:35 00311175228TRLO1 XLON 784 123.00 09:50:00 00311179611TRLO1 XLON 200 123.50 10:14:53 00311192764TRLO1 XLON 1616 123.50 10:18:38 00311192913TRLO1 XLON 672 123.50 10:18:38 00311192914TRLO1 XLON 386 124.00 10:21:27 00311192991TRLO1 XLON 300 124.00 10:21:50 00311193034TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 10:22:59 00311193114TRLO1 XLON 1632 123.50 10:23:17 00311193129TRLO1 XLON 816 123.50 10:23:17 00311193130TRLO1 XLON 2235 123.50 10:35:24 00311194243TRLO1 XLON 744 123.50 10:35:24 00311194244TRLO1 XLON 100 124.00 10:40:00 00311194375TRLO1 XLON 545 124.00 10:40:00 00311194376TRLO1 XLON 132 124.00 11:08:50 00311195669TRLO1 XLON 611 124.00 11:47:14 00311197254TRLO1 XLON 743 124.00 11:47:14 00311197255TRLO1 XLON 489 123.50 11:56:01 00311197516TRLO1 XLON 718 124.00 12:32:22 00311198517TRLO1 XLON 129 125.00 12:40:06 00311198729TRLO1 XLON 880 125.00 12:40:06 00311198730TRLO1 XLON 707 125.00 12:40:06 00311198731TRLO1 XLON 1500 125.00 12:40:27 00311198737TRLO1 XLON 942 125.00 12:40:27 00311198738TRLO1 XLON 400 125.00 12:41:01 00311198747TRLO1 XLON 2234 125.00 13:15:43 00311199356TRLO1 XLON 200 125.00 13:18:33 00311199482TRLO1 XLON 500 125.00 13:26:23 00311199722TRLO1 XLON 305 125.00 13:42:25 00311200105TRLO1 XLON 610 125.00 13:42:25 00311200106TRLO1 XLON 3270 125.00 13:42:30 00311200107TRLO1 XLON 95 125.00 13:42:52 00311200116TRLO1 XLON 205 125.00 13:43:19 00311200120TRLO1 XLON 1667 125.00 13:46:14 00311200191TRLO1 XLON 1401 125.00 13:46:14 00311200192TRLO1 XLON 2840 124.50 13:56:38 00311200541TRLO1 XLON 224 124.50 13:56:38 00311200542TRLO1 XLON 271 124.50 13:56:38 00311200543TRLO1 XLON 495 124.50 13:56:38 00311200544TRLO1 XLON 3973 124.00 13:56:42 00311200545TRLO1 XLON 3110 123.50 13:56:42 00311200546TRLO1 XLON 855 123.50 13:57:14 00311200552TRLO1 XLON 2238 123.50 13:57:14 00311200553TRLO1 XLON 754 123.50 13:57:14 00311200554TRLO1 XLON 118 123.50 13:57:42 00311200569TRLO1 XLON 946 123.50 13:57:42 00311200570TRLO1 XLON 758 123.50 13:57:44 00311200571TRLO1 XLON 115 124.00 13:59:57 00311200756TRLO1 XLON 728 123.50 14:01:58 00311200880TRLO1 XLON 661 123.50 14:02:58 00311200910TRLO1 XLON 16 123.50 14:02:58 00311200911TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 14:07:10 00311201055TRLO1 XLON 402 124.00 14:07:23 00311201067TRLO1 XLON 796 124.00 14:07:31 00311201072TRLO1 XLON 395 124.00 14:07:31 00311201073TRLO1 XLON 395 124.00 14:07:31 00311201074TRLO1 XLON 1591 124.00 14:09:22 00311201115TRLO1 XLON 2131 124.00 14:09:23 00311201116TRLO1 XLON 497 124.00 14:09:23 00311201117TRLO1 XLON 1065 124.00 14:09:23 00311201118TRLO1 XLON 2131 124.00 14:09:23 00311201119TRLO1 XLON 681 123.50 14:09:23 00311201120TRLO1 XLON 1612 124.00 14:09:29 00311201122TRLO1 XLON 400 124.00 14:15:27 00311201328TRLO1 XLON 315 124.00 14:35:13 00311201990TRLO1 XLON 15000 124.00 14:50:23 00311202517TRLO1 XLON 1718 123.50 14:50:23 00311202518TRLO1 XLON 710 123.50 14:51:20 00311202524TRLO1 XLON 585 123.50 14:51:20 00311202525TRLO1 XLON 224 123.50 14:51:20 00311202526TRLO1 XLON 1718 123.50 14:51:20 00311202527TRLO1 XLON 568 124.50 15:11:53 00311203132TRLO1 XLON 529 124.50 15:11:53 00311203133TRLO1 XLON 1431 124.50 15:11:53 00311203134TRLO1 XLON 85 124.50 15:11:53 00311203135TRLO1 XLON 2316 125.00 15:51:19 00311204631TRLO1 XLON 48452 125.00 15:51:19 00311204632TRLO1 XLON 969 125.50 16:04:38 00311205331TRLO1 XLON 3623 125.50 16:04:38 00311205332TRLO1 XLON 2992 125.00 16:12:15 00311205778TRLO1 XLON 886 125.00 16:12:15 00311205779TRLO1 XLON 3131 125.00 16:13:08 00311205867TRLO1 XLON 2380 125.00 16:13:08 00311205868TRLO1 XLON 39 125.00 16:14:13 00311205970TRLO1 XLON 355 125.50 16:14:59 00311205998TRLO1 XLON 49 125.50 16:15:06 00311206003TRLO1 XLON 1560 125.00 16:18:24 00311206293TRLO1 XLON 595 125.00 16:18:24 00311206294TRLO1 XLON 4083 126.00 16:21:11 00311206472TRLO1 XLON 792 126.00 16:22:10 00311206540TRLO1 XLON 790 126.00 16:23:00 00311206576TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

