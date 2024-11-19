Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Dow Jones News
19.11.2024 18:22 Uhr
202 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Nov-2024 / 16:49 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
19 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               19 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      178,006 
Highest price paid per share:         126.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          123.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.5805p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,152,808 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,152,808) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      124.5805p                    178,006

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
271              126.50          08:09:10         00311090590TRLO1     XLON 
300              126.50          08:33:55         00311110051TRLO1     XLON 
47               126.50          08:38:04         00311114261TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.50          08:53:44         00311126970TRLO1     XLON 
1486              126.00          08:53:44         00311126971TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          08:54:33         00311127562TRLO1     XLON 
1908              126.00          08:54:33         00311127563TRLO1     XLON 
960              126.00          08:54:33         00311127564TRLO1     XLON 
44               126.00          08:56:31         00311129067TRLO1     XLON 
860              126.00          08:56:31         00311129068TRLO1     XLON 
500              126.00          09:01:57         00311134017TRLO1     XLON 
400              126.00          09:02:27         00311134390TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          09:09:07         00311139435TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          09:09:50         00311140062TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          09:11:40         00311141153TRLO1     XLON 
400              126.00          09:11:40         00311141154TRLO1     XLON 
802              125.50          09:19:52         00311147843TRLO1     XLON 
809              125.50          09:19:52         00311147844TRLO1     XLON 
115              125.50          09:19:58         00311147937TRLO1     XLON 
809              125.00          09:25:29         00311153216TRLO1     XLON 
809              125.00          09:25:29         00311153217TRLO1     XLON 
420              125.00          09:25:29         00311153218TRLO1     XLON 
388              125.00          09:25:29         00311153219TRLO1     XLON 
809              125.00          09:25:29         00311153220TRLO1     XLON 
2998              124.00          09:28:03         00311155520TRLO1     XLON 
2911              123.50          09:28:03         00311155521TRLO1     XLON 
3209              123.00          09:29:16         00311156799TRLO1     XLON 
784              123.00          09:32:54         00311160870TRLO1     XLON 
706              123.50          09:46:35         00311175228TRLO1     XLON 
784              123.00          09:50:00         00311179611TRLO1     XLON 
200              123.50          10:14:53         00311192764TRLO1     XLON 
1616              123.50          10:18:38         00311192913TRLO1     XLON 
672              123.50          10:18:38         00311192914TRLO1     XLON 
386              124.00          10:21:27         00311192991TRLO1     XLON 
300              124.00          10:21:50         00311193034TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.00          10:22:59         00311193114TRLO1     XLON 
1632              123.50          10:23:17         00311193129TRLO1     XLON 
816              123.50          10:23:17         00311193130TRLO1     XLON 
2235              123.50          10:35:24         00311194243TRLO1     XLON 
744              123.50          10:35:24         00311194244TRLO1     XLON 
100              124.00          10:40:00         00311194375TRLO1     XLON 
545              124.00          10:40:00         00311194376TRLO1     XLON 
132              124.00          11:08:50         00311195669TRLO1     XLON 
611              124.00          11:47:14         00311197254TRLO1     XLON 
743              124.00          11:47:14         00311197255TRLO1     XLON 
489              123.50          11:56:01         00311197516TRLO1     XLON 
718              124.00          12:32:22         00311198517TRLO1     XLON 
129              125.00          12:40:06         00311198729TRLO1     XLON 
880              125.00          12:40:06         00311198730TRLO1     XLON 
707              125.00          12:40:06         00311198731TRLO1     XLON 
1500              125.00          12:40:27         00311198737TRLO1     XLON 
942              125.00          12:40:27         00311198738TRLO1     XLON 
400              125.00          12:41:01         00311198747TRLO1     XLON 
2234              125.00          13:15:43         00311199356TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.00          13:18:33         00311199482TRLO1     XLON 
500              125.00          13:26:23         00311199722TRLO1     XLON 
305              125.00          13:42:25         00311200105TRLO1     XLON 
610              125.00          13:42:25         00311200106TRLO1     XLON 
3270              125.00          13:42:30         00311200107TRLO1     XLON 
95               125.00          13:42:52         00311200116TRLO1     XLON 
205              125.00          13:43:19         00311200120TRLO1     XLON 
1667              125.00          13:46:14         00311200191TRLO1     XLON 
1401              125.00          13:46:14         00311200192TRLO1     XLON 
2840              124.50          13:56:38         00311200541TRLO1     XLON 
224              124.50          13:56:38         00311200542TRLO1     XLON 
271              124.50          13:56:38         00311200543TRLO1     XLON 
495              124.50          13:56:38         00311200544TRLO1     XLON 
3973              124.00          13:56:42         00311200545TRLO1     XLON 
3110              123.50          13:56:42         00311200546TRLO1     XLON 
855              123.50          13:57:14         00311200552TRLO1     XLON 
2238              123.50          13:57:14         00311200553TRLO1     XLON 
754              123.50          13:57:14         00311200554TRLO1     XLON 
118              123.50          13:57:42         00311200569TRLO1     XLON 
946              123.50          13:57:42         00311200570TRLO1     XLON 
758              123.50          13:57:44         00311200571TRLO1     XLON 
115              124.00          13:59:57         00311200756TRLO1     XLON 
728              123.50          14:01:58         00311200880TRLO1     XLON 
661              123.50          14:02:58         00311200910TRLO1     XLON 
16               123.50          14:02:58         00311200911TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.00          14:07:10         00311201055TRLO1     XLON 
402              124.00          14:07:23         00311201067TRLO1     XLON 
796              124.00          14:07:31         00311201072TRLO1     XLON 
395              124.00          14:07:31         00311201073TRLO1     XLON 
395              124.00          14:07:31         00311201074TRLO1     XLON 
1591              124.00          14:09:22         00311201115TRLO1     XLON 
2131              124.00          14:09:23         00311201116TRLO1     XLON 
497              124.00          14:09:23         00311201117TRLO1     XLON 
1065              124.00          14:09:23         00311201118TRLO1     XLON 
2131              124.00          14:09:23         00311201119TRLO1     XLON 
681              123.50          14:09:23         00311201120TRLO1     XLON 
1612              124.00          14:09:29         00311201122TRLO1     XLON 
400              124.00          14:15:27         00311201328TRLO1     XLON 
315              124.00          14:35:13         00311201990TRLO1     XLON 
15000             124.00          14:50:23         00311202517TRLO1     XLON 
1718              123.50          14:50:23         00311202518TRLO1     XLON 
710              123.50          14:51:20         00311202524TRLO1     XLON 
585              123.50          14:51:20         00311202525TRLO1     XLON 
224              123.50          14:51:20         00311202526TRLO1     XLON 
1718              123.50          14:51:20         00311202527TRLO1     XLON 
568              124.50          15:11:53         00311203132TRLO1     XLON 
529              124.50          15:11:53         00311203133TRLO1     XLON 
1431              124.50          15:11:53         00311203134TRLO1     XLON 
85               124.50          15:11:53         00311203135TRLO1     XLON 
2316              125.00          15:51:19         00311204631TRLO1     XLON 
48452             125.00          15:51:19         00311204632TRLO1     XLON 
969              125.50          16:04:38         00311205331TRLO1     XLON 
3623              125.50          16:04:38         00311205332TRLO1     XLON 
2992              125.00          16:12:15         00311205778TRLO1     XLON 
886              125.00          16:12:15         00311205779TRLO1     XLON 
3131              125.00          16:13:08         00311205867TRLO1     XLON 
2380              125.00          16:13:08         00311205868TRLO1     XLON 
39               125.00          16:14:13         00311205970TRLO1     XLON 
355              125.50          16:14:59         00311205998TRLO1     XLON 
49               125.50          16:15:06         00311206003TRLO1     XLON 
1560              125.00          16:18:24         00311206293TRLO1     XLON 
595              125.00          16:18:24         00311206294TRLO1     XLON 
4083              126.00          16:21:11         00311206472TRLO1     XLON 
792              126.00          16:22:10         00311206540TRLO1     XLON 
790              126.00          16:23:00         00311206576TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  360091 
EQS News ID:  2033665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2033665&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 11:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
