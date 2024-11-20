Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
20.11.2024
ELECOM USA: NESTOUT Launches New Gear: Fan and Whistle Light Now Available for Outdoor Adventures

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / NESTOUT, an outdoor gear brand by ELECOM, is set to release two new products on November 20th: the NESTOUT Fan, a modular accessory designed to integrate with NESTOUT's battery ecosystem, and the NESTOUT Whistle Light, a versatile multi-functional safety tool. These new offerings will be available on NESTOUT.com and Amazon, enhancing NESTOUT's lineup for adventurers seeking reliable, versatile gear for camping, hiking, and beyond.

Stay Comfortable Year-Round with the NESTOUT Fan

The NESTOUT Fan is built for the outdoors, combining power, portability, and flexibility to adapt to any environment. Available in black and beige with a Full Kit Package option that includes a padded bag and clamp, this fan offers versatile functionality for all seasons, including cooling in summer and circulating warm air in colder months.

  • Custom Fit for NESTOUT Batteries - Engineered to directly integrate with NESTOUT's 5000mAh and 10000mAh batteries, the fan provides a seamless, on-the-go power solution. It's also compatible with other USB power banks, chargers, or wall outlets, giving users the flexibility to keep cool anywhere.

  • Four Adjustable Speeds - Includes a unique "Breeze Mode" that mimics natural wind, creating a refreshing experience with ebb and flow wind motion, alongside three additional settings for various cooling needs.

  • Smart Oscillation and Adjustable Neck - Automatically oscillates at 40, 70, and 100 degrees, and can be manually adjusted up to 90 degrees for customized airflow. Perfect for circulating warm air in tents during winter camping.

  • Mounting Flexibility - Equipped with a large metal hook and a removable tripod, allowing the fan to be hung from poles, tent hooks, or other supports. The Full Kit version includes a clamp for securing to table edges or poles.

  • Automatic Shut-Off Timer - Set to run for 60, 120, or 240 minutes, perfect for conserving battery life during overnight use.

  • Tactile Knobs - Enjoy satisfying, precise control with textured knobs that click when rotated, offering intuitive and easy use even in low-light settings.

Whether cooling down at the campsite, providing airflow in a tent, or keeping comfortable while cooking, the NESTOUT Fan adapts effortlessly to outdoor settings.

NESTOUT Whistle Light - A Compact, Multi-Purpose Safety Tool

The NESTOUT Whistle Light is a compact powerhouse, combining an LED flashlight, lantern, and emergency whistle into one essential tool. Available in black and beige, this 3-in-1 device is an ideal companion for camping, hiking, or emergency preparedness.

  • 3-in-1 Functionality - Use as a flashlight for directional lighting, an emergency whistle for added safety, and lantern when inserted into a water-filled bottle for ambient light.

  • Weather-Ready Durability - Built with IP44 water and dust resistance, this light withstands challenging outdoor conditions, ensuring reliability when you need it most.

  • Convenient and Portable - Operates on a single AAA battery, providing up to six hours of continuous lighting with 35 lumens of brightness. The included neck lanyard offers easy access and hands-free convenience.

  • Designed for Emergency and Everyday Use - Lightweight and compact, this tool is ready for both regular outdoor activities and unexpected situations, making it a reliable partner for outdoor explorers.

Purpose-Built for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Crafted to meet the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, the NESTOUT Fan and Whistle Light are essential tools for camping, hiking, and other outdoor adventures. The fan's customizable airflow and durable mounting options provide cooling comfort anywhere, while the whistle light's multifunctional design and robust construction make it indispensable for safety and illumination in any situation.

Availability

The NESTOUT Fan and Whistle Light will be available for purchase starting November 20th. To learn more, visit NESTOUT's website or shop directly on Amazon.

About ELECOM and NESTOUT

ELECOM, through its NESTOUT brand, is dedicated to creating high-quality, innovative products that elevate outdoor experiences by blending functionality with thoughtful design. Each NESTOUT product is crafted with durability and versatility in mind, empowering consumers to explore the outdoors with confidence and comfort.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ELECOM

