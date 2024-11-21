Das Instrument TJ3 AU0000040784 ORA GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2024The instrument TJ3 AU0000040784 ORA GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2024Das Instrument 7CT JE00B5TT1872 CENTAMIN PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2024The instrument 7CT JE00B5TT1872 CENTAMIN PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2024Das Instrument 8G8 DK0061668225 CS MEDICA A/S DK -,065 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2024The instrument 8G8 DK0061668225 CS MEDICA A/S DK -,065 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2024Das Instrument O8S CA74061J1093 PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2024The instrument O8S CA74061J1093 PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2024Das Instrument BK1 US00191G1031 ARC DOCUMENT SOL. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2024The instrument BK1 US00191G1031 ARC DOCUMENT SOL. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2024Das Instrument 4Q01 US7813863054 RUMBLEON CL.B DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2024The instrument 4Q01 US7813863054 RUMBLEON CL.B DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2024Das Instrument 9Q3 NO0010984966 NORWEGIAN BLOCK EXC.NK,08 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2024The instrument 9Q3 NO0010984966 NORWEGIAN BLOCK EXC.NK,08 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2024Das Instrument PR1W LU1931974692 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.GL.UEDRDLD ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2024The instrument PR1W LU1931974692 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.GL.UEDRDLD ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2024Das Instrument PRAW LU2089238203 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.GL.UEDRDLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.11.2024The instrument PRAW LU2089238203 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.GL.UEDRDLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2024