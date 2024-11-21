Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG6A | ISIN: FR0010242511 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
Dow Jones News
21.11.2024 18:25 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi supplies Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with high-performance immersion servers in North America.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi supplies Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with high-performance immersion servers in North America. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi supplies Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with high-performance immersion servers in North 
America. 
21-Nov-2024 / 17:51 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2CRSi supplies Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with high-performance immersion servers in North America. 
 
Brossard (Quebec), Montreal (Quebec), November 21, 2024 - 2CRSi Canada, a leader in the design and manufacturing of 
high-performance, energy-efficient servers, is providing Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with a set of immersion 
servers in Canada. This eco-friendly[1] solution has enabled Exaion to provide its clients with servers dedicated to 
AI. The heat generated by the data center will be reused to supply nearby homes and businesses with heating and 
domestic hot water. 
Following the announcement of an initial collaboration between 2CRSi and Exaion in September 2023[2] aimed at reducing 
electricity and water consumption through innovative cooling solutions, their Canadian subsidiaries are now deploying 
an immersion tank. 
Exaion is equipping one of its data centers with one of the best cooling solutions available on the market. This 
enables the EDF Group subsidiary to recover 100% of the heat generated by its servers[3] and reintegrate it into the 
local network to supply the surrounding neighborhood. 
Industrial Research in Artificial Intelligence: A Common Platform for Digital Twins 
Beyond the environmental challenge, this deployment will enable public and private stakeholders to perform 
strategically significant computations in Canada and around the world. 
As part of this collaboration, 2CRSi provided an immersion tank along with around thirty OCtoPus 1.4 servers equipped 
with over 100 NVIDIA L40-S GPUs. These servers are designed, developed, and manufactured in France by 2CRSi. 
Regarding this partnership, Alain Wilmouth states: "Beyond the sales of our solutions, this partnership allows 2CRSi to 
strengthen its position in North America. Our goal is to become a key player in this region of the world. Furthermore, 
we are very proud to equip Exaion's projects with one of the best eco-friendly power solutions on the market." 
For his part, Faith Balyeli, CEO and co-founder of Exaion, adds: "The integration of cooling solutions and GPU servers 
developed by 2CRSi into our infrastructure represents a significant step forward for Exaion. These technologies not 
only allow us to optimize our energy performance but also meet the growing needs of our clients for high-performance 
computing. Their deployment highlights our commitment to offering increasingly innovative and sustainable solutions to 
North American stakeholders." 
 
About EXAION 
Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, was co-founded in 2020 by Fatih Balyeli and Laurent Bernou-Mazars, who serve as 
CEO and CTO, respectively. In alignment with the EDF Group's purpose, Exaion supports industries in their digital 
transformation with a responsible and sustainable approach: upgrading legacy supercomputers, supplying predominantly 
decarbonized[4] electricity, and recovering waste heat. Its mission focuses on data: accelerating its processing, 
ensuring its security, and facilitating access and control for users. Exaion's experts develop efficient, innovative, 
and sovereign solutions and services. Exaion Inc., its subsidiary based in Montreal, Canada, addresses the needs of 
North American stakeholders. 
For more information: www.exaion.com 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, eco-friendly servers, particularly 
dedicated to AI. For the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group achieved a turnover of EUR179 million. The Group now markets 
its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the 
regulated Euronext market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and transitioned to Euronext Growth in 
November 2022. 
For more information: www.2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi 
          Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
Head of       Financial Communication                           Financial Press Relations 
Communication                                          michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com                                       01 56 88 11 14 
          01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] 2CRSi's immersion servers enable up to a 51% reduction in power consumption. This range was selected as one of the "1000 Solutions to Change the World" by the Solar Impulse Foundation.

[2] See the press release dated September 14, 2023: 2CRSi and Exaion Strengthen Their Collaboration to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Digital Technology.

[3] 100% of the heat is recovered using CO2. Source: Carnot Refrigeration.

[4] In France, in 2023, Exaion's activities emitted 38 grams of CO? per kWh, approximately 10 to 20 times less than the average emissions of North American and Asian providers. In France, over 93% of the electricity produced by EDF in 2023 was CO?-free, thanks to nuclear power and renewable energy.

Scope: EDF SA / Source: EDF, https://www.edf.fr/groupe-edf/produire-une-energie-respectueuse-du-climat

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi supplies Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with high-performance immersion servers 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2035999 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2035999 21-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035999&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 11:52 ET (16:52 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.