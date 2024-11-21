DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi supplies Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with high-performance immersion servers in North America.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi supplies Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with high-performance immersion servers in North America. 21-Nov-2024 / 17:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2CRSi supplies Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with high-performance immersion servers in North America. Brossard (Quebec), Montreal (Quebec), November 21, 2024 - 2CRSi Canada, a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, is providing Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, with a set of immersion servers in Canada. This eco-friendly[1] solution has enabled Exaion to provide its clients with servers dedicated to AI. The heat generated by the data center will be reused to supply nearby homes and businesses with heating and domestic hot water. Following the announcement of an initial collaboration between 2CRSi and Exaion in September 2023[2] aimed at reducing electricity and water consumption through innovative cooling solutions, their Canadian subsidiaries are now deploying an immersion tank. Exaion is equipping one of its data centers with one of the best cooling solutions available on the market. This enables the EDF Group subsidiary to recover 100% of the heat generated by its servers[3] and reintegrate it into the local network to supply the surrounding neighborhood. Industrial Research in Artificial Intelligence: A Common Platform for Digital Twins Beyond the environmental challenge, this deployment will enable public and private stakeholders to perform strategically significant computations in Canada and around the world. As part of this collaboration, 2CRSi provided an immersion tank along with around thirty OCtoPus 1.4 servers equipped with over 100 NVIDIA L40-S GPUs. These servers are designed, developed, and manufactured in France by 2CRSi. Regarding this partnership, Alain Wilmouth states: "Beyond the sales of our solutions, this partnership allows 2CRSi to strengthen its position in North America. Our goal is to become a key player in this region of the world. Furthermore, we are very proud to equip Exaion's projects with one of the best eco-friendly power solutions on the market." For his part, Faith Balyeli, CEO and co-founder of Exaion, adds: "The integration of cooling solutions and GPU servers developed by 2CRSi into our infrastructure represents a significant step forward for Exaion. These technologies not only allow us to optimize our energy performance but also meet the growing needs of our clients for high-performance computing. Their deployment highlights our commitment to offering increasingly innovative and sustainable solutions to North American stakeholders." About EXAION Exaion, a subsidiary of the EDF Group, was co-founded in 2020 by Fatih Balyeli and Laurent Bernou-Mazars, who serve as CEO and CTO, respectively. In alignment with the EDF Group's purpose, Exaion supports industries in their digital transformation with a responsible and sustainable approach: upgrading legacy supercomputers, supplying predominantly decarbonized[4] electricity, and recovering waste heat. Its mission focuses on data: accelerating its processing, ensuring its security, and facilitating access and control for users. Exaion's experts develop efficient, innovative, and sovereign solutions and services. Exaion Inc., its subsidiary based in Montreal, Canada, addresses the needs of North American stakeholders. For more information: www.exaion.com About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, eco-friendly servers, particularly dedicated to AI. For the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group achieved a turnover of EUR179 million. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated Euronext market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and transitioned to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze Head of Financial Communication Financial Press Relations Communication michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 56 88 11 14 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70

[1] 2CRSi's immersion servers enable up to a 51% reduction in power consumption. This range was selected as one of the "1000 Solutions to Change the World" by the Solar Impulse Foundation.

[2] See the press release dated September 14, 2023: 2CRSi and Exaion Strengthen Their Collaboration to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Digital Technology.

[3] 100% of the heat is recovered using CO2. Source: Carnot Refrigeration.

[4] In France, in 2023, Exaion's activities emitted 38 grams of CO? per kWh, approximately 10 to 20 times less than the average emissions of North American and Asian providers. In France, over 93% of the electricity produced by EDF in 2023 was CO?-free, thanks to nuclear power and renewable energy.

Scope: EDF SA / Source: EDF, https://www.edf.fr/groupe-edf/produire-une-energie-respectueuse-du-climat

