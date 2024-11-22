Einstellung AufnahmeISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenCA54305L1022 Longhorn Exploration Corp. 22.11.2024 CA7462441022 Longhorn Exploration Corp. 25.11.2024 Tausch 1:1CA23267C2022 Cypher Metaverse Inc. 22.11.2024 CA23267C3012 Cypher Metaverse Inc. 25.11.2024 Tausch 15:1DE0007612103 Going Public Media AG 22.11.2024 DE000A40KXC8 Going Public Media AG 25.11.2024 Tausch 3:1IT0005596330 E.P.H. S.p.A. 22.11.2024 IT0005623845 E.P.H. S.p.A. 25.11.2024 Tausch 5000:1ES0105606000 Club de Futbol Intercity S.A. 22.11.2024 ES0105606190 Club de Futbol Intercity S.A. 25.11.2024 Tausch 20:1SE0013108867 Sileon AB 22.11.2024 SE0222735526 Sileon AB 25.11.2024 Tausch 50:1