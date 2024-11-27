For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 28 November 2024.Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)ENCAVIS AG ECV DE0006095003 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)ENCAVIS AG ECV1 DE000A4BGGQ8 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG WUV DE0008051004 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.