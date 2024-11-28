Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
Frankfurt
28.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,610 Euro
+0,060
+3,87 %
28.11.2024 19:58 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Nov-2024 / 18:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      156,213 
Highest price paid per share:         139.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          133.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.8963p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,239,932 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,239,932) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      135.8963p                    156,213

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1570              134.00          08:35:30         00312886155TRLO1     XLON 
785              134.00          08:35:30         00312886156TRLO1     XLON 
3045              134.00          08:35:30         00312886166TRLO1     XLON 
2304              134.00          08:36:06         00312886816TRLO1     XLON 
787              133.50          08:42:51         00312892845TRLO1     XLON 
787              133.50          08:42:51         00312892846TRLO1     XLON 
789              133.00          08:49:51         00312899489TRLO1     XLON 
1281              133.50          09:30:18         00312934295TRLO1     XLON 
673              133.50          09:30:18         00312934296TRLO1     XLON 
680              133.50          09:30:18         00312934297TRLO1     XLON 
514              133.50          09:30:18         00312934298TRLO1     XLON 
2494              134.00          09:46:09         00312948526TRLO1     XLON 
1564              134.00          10:17:14         00312958058TRLO1     XLON 
1627              133.50          10:52:47         00312959061TRLO1     XLON 
355              133.50          10:52:47         00312959062TRLO1     XLON 
458              133.50          10:52:47         00312959063TRLO1     XLON 
32               133.00          11:49:35         00312961492TRLO1     XLON 
100              133.50          11:53:59         00312961627TRLO1     XLON 
2403              134.00          12:03:51         00312962032TRLO1     XLON 
3316              134.00          13:25:01         00312964167TRLO1     XLON 
689              134.00          13:25:01         00312964168TRLO1     XLON 
134              134.00          13:25:13         00312964170TRLO1     XLON 
268              134.00          13:25:13         00312964171TRLO1     XLON 
4168              134.00          13:25:20         00312964173TRLO1     XLON 
3101              134.00          13:47:45         00312964691TRLO1     XLON 
3260              134.00          13:47:58         00312964703TRLO1     XLON 
3291              134.00          13:48:04         00312964709TRLO1     XLON 
3037              134.00          13:48:13         00312964718TRLO1     XLON 
2585              134.00          13:49:20         00312964770TRLO1     XLON 
1100              135.00          14:00:48         00312965199TRLO1     XLON 
2688              135.00          14:00:48         00312965200TRLO1     XLON 
676              135.00          14:00:48         00312965201TRLO1     XLON 
1400              135.00          14:00:48         00312965202TRLO1     XLON 
609              135.00          14:00:48         00312965203TRLO1     XLON 
2688              135.00          14:00:48         00312965204TRLO1     XLON 
2500              135.00          14:00:48         00312965215TRLO1     XLON 
2688              135.00          14:00:48         00312965216TRLO1     XLON 
1560              135.00          14:00:48         00312965217TRLO1     XLON 
2500              135.00          14:00:48         00312965218TRLO1     XLON 
2500              135.00          14:00:48         00312965219TRLO1     XLON 
2500              135.00          14:00:48         00312965220TRLO1     XLON 
4562              135.00          14:00:49         00312965221TRLO1     XLON 
850              136.00          14:01:00         00312965231TRLO1     XLON 
2867              136.00          14:03:01         00312965297TRLO1     XLON 
1068              136.00          14:03:01         00312965298TRLO1     XLON 
3886              136.00          14:03:46         00312965328TRLO1     XLON 
3829              136.00          14:03:58         00312965333TRLO1     XLON 
2373              137.00          14:08:58         00312965612TRLO1     XLON 
781              137.50          14:15:12         00312965857TRLO1     XLON 
498              137.50          14:15:12         00312965858TRLO1     XLON 
282              137.50          14:15:12         00312965859TRLO1     XLON 
791              137.50          14:23:34         00312966186TRLO1     XLON 
813              137.50          14:33:31         00312966559TRLO1     XLON 
791              137.00          14:33:31         00312966560TRLO1     XLON 
791              137.00          14:33:31         00312966561TRLO1     XLON 
386              136.50          15:00:36         00312967779TRLO1     XLON 
405              136.50          15:00:36         00312967780TRLO1     XLON 
296              136.50          15:00:36         00312967781TRLO1     XLON 
495              136.50          15:00:36         00312967782TRLO1     XLON 
791              136.50          15:00:36         00312967783TRLO1     XLON 
790              136.50          15:00:36         00312967784TRLO1     XLON 
790              136.50          15:00:36         00312967785TRLO1     XLON 
465              136.50          15:00:36         00312967786TRLO1     XLON 
326              136.50          15:00:36         00312967787TRLO1     XLON 
75               136.50          15:01:58         00312967867TRLO1     XLON 
2297              136.50          15:01:58         00312967868TRLO1     XLON 
2332              136.50          15:02:06         00312967874TRLO1     XLON 
3067              137.00          15:02:28         00312967881TRLO1     XLON 
49               137.00          15:04:05         00312967931TRLO1     XLON 
3229              137.00          15:04:05         00312967932TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2024 13:25 ET (18:25 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3238              137.00          15:04:17         00312967987TRLO1     XLON 
3066              137.00          15:04:17         00312967988TRLO1     XLON 
835              137.50          15:06:30         00312968244TRLO1     XLON 
823              137.50          15:07:03         00312968264TRLO1     XLON 
820              137.50          15:12:00         00312968435TRLO1     XLON 
503              137.50          15:15:14         00312968541TRLO1     XLON 
316              137.50          15:15:14         00312968542TRLO1     XLON 
819              137.50          15:21:50         00312968790TRLO1     XLON 
819              137.50          15:30:03         00312968993TRLO1     XLON 
1638              137.00          15:33:13         00312969106TRLO1     XLON 
1644              137.00          15:33:23         00312969108TRLO1     XLON 
1560              137.00          15:33:24         00312969111TRLO1     XLON 
1551              137.00          15:33:32         00312969112TRLO1     XLON 
4064              137.00          15:43:25         00312969474TRLO1     XLON 
1318              137.00          15:53:17         00312970128TRLO1     XLON 
301              137.00          15:53:17         00312970129TRLO1     XLON 
320              138.00          16:10:40         00312970987TRLO1     XLON 
153              138.00          16:10:40         00312970988TRLO1     XLON 
687              138.00          16:11:04         00312971009TRLO1     XLON 
726              138.00          16:11:19         00312971023TRLO1     XLON 
1650              137.50          16:12:51         00312971084TRLO1     XLON 
824              137.50          16:12:51         00312971085TRLO1     XLON 
213              138.00          16:14:57         00312971186TRLO1     XLON 
420              138.50          16:21:32         00312971456TRLO1     XLON 
642              138.50          16:21:32         00312971457TRLO1     XLON 
672              138.50          16:21:32         00312971458TRLO1     XLON 
1419              138.50          16:21:32         00312971459TRLO1     XLON 
170              139.00          16:21:45         00312971471TRLO1     XLON 
7500              139.00          16:21:45         00312971472TRLO1     XLON 
22               139.00          16:21:45         00312971473TRLO1     XLON 
1886              139.00          16:21:54         00312971484TRLO1     XLON 
483              139.00          16:21:54         00312971485TRLO1     XLON 
1666              139.00          16:21:54         00312971486TRLO1     XLON 
3964              139.00          16:22:05         00312971498TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  362070 
EQS News ID:  2040781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2040781&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2024 13:25 ET (18:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
