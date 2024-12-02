Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Secures Over $8.0 Million for Expansion of Operations and Holdings

This round of funding was supported and materially participated in by Board of Directors Members Sue Maas and Jim Scherrer.

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC), a leading innovator in precious metal processing and mining, is thrilled to announce the successful raising of more than $8.0 million in funding. The company has received the majority of the funds and is in the process of finalizing the remaining contributions from investors. This significant capital injection propels the company into an exciting new chapter of expansion, growth, and unparalleled opportunity. With a clear vision and expert leadership, Sidney Resources stands poised to deliver exceptional value to its shareholders and capitalize on a transformative future.

The centerpiece of this expansion is the construction of a state-of-the-art milling and processing facility. This larger, modern facility is designed to handle increased throughput, optimize efficiency, and ensure the highest standards of environmental sustainability. By investing in advanced technologies and scaling operations, Sidney Resources is strategically positioned to meet soaring demand and drive robust revenue growth.

"This milestone represents a pivotal moment for Sidney Resources Corporation," said Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO of Sidney Resources Corporation. "The confidence our investors have shown in our vision empowers us to scale our operations and leverage our resources more effectively. Under the expertise of our new Board Member and industry titan, Jim Scherrer, we are ensuring the efficient use of capital to build the infrastructure necessary to maximize production and shareholder returns. Mr. Scherrer will be collaborating closely with Sidney COO, Dan Hally, and Sidney Board member and Owner of AFK Foundry, Corey Schram, to ensure strategic and efficient capital allocation during this exciting expansion phase. The new facility will enable the company to reach the first stages of an incredible potential, enhancing our ability to meet market demands and reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our shareholders."

Sidney Resources Corporation's bold vision and expert execution are set to:

Increase Processing Capacity : The new facility will significantly boost processing capabilities, allowing Sidney Resources to meet rising demand and process ores more efficiently.

Enhance Environmental Stewardship : Incorporating sustainable technologies, the facility will underscore the company's commitment to responsible mining practices.

Expand Strategic Holdings: Additional resources will be allocated to acquiring high-potential properties and securing future revenue streams.

With this infusion of capital and the company's execution in collaborating with strategic leadership, Sidney Resources is uniquely positioned to harness the momentum of its growth strategy. The company's unwavering focus on innovation and operational excellence sets it apart as a compelling investment opportunity in the mining sector.

"Investors seeking high-growth opportunities and strong leadership should look no further," said Dan Hally. "With the expertise of our team, the backing of our investors, and our cutting-edge facility on the horizon, Sidney Resources Corporation is prepared to deliver unprecedented results."

Construction on the new milling and processing facility is set to begin in Q2 2025, with completion anticipated in Late 2025. Updates on the project's progress will be shared regularly as Sidney Resources continues to build momentum toward achieving its expansion goals.

For more information about Sidney Resources Corporation and its latest developments, please visit www.sidneyresources.com or contact:

Media Contact: Dan Hally

Chief Operations Officer

Sidney Resources Corporation

dan@sdrccorp.com

509-552-9858

About Sidney Resources Corporation

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK: SDRC) is a forward-thinking mining and exploration company dedicated to unlocking the potential of precious metal resources through innovation and sustainable practices. With a focus on efficiency, environmental responsibility, and value creation, Sidney Resources is at the forefront of modern mining advancements.

