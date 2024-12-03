ELECOM: Celebrate the Holiday Season with Special Discounts on NESTOUT Products and Bundles

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / The holiday season is here, and ELECOM is thrilled to announce the NESTOUT Holiday Sale, starting December 3rd! Whether you're shopping for adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who values eco-conscious, reliable power solutions, the special offers are here to make your gift-giving season a breeze.

From December 3rd through the holidays, enjoy up to 25% off select NESTOUT products on both Amazon and NESTOUT.com . Plus, take advantage of exclusive discounts on curated NESTOUT bundles, packed with versatile combos that make perfect gifts for the season.

Special Offer: 15% Off All NESTOUT Bundles

Whether you're shopping for seasoned outdoor enthusiasts or eco-conscious first-timers, the discounted bundles are the ideal gift to start exploring NESTOUT products:

Batteries with Lights - Enjoy deals on any combination of NESTOUT 5000mAh , 10000mAh , and 15000mAh batteries paired with the LAMP-1 Lantern, FLASH-1 LED Light , or both lights , offering flexible lighting and power solutions.

Batteries with Solar Panels - Use the solar panel to charge the batteries for constantly available power. A complete ecosystem for sustainable outdoor energy.

Batteries with Batteries - The batteries bundle help to provide power for multiple devices charging and to power additional NESTOUT accessories like lights and fan.

Fan with Batteries - Pair the new FAN-1 with the 5000mAh or 10000mAh for a direct fit.

Other combos - Check out the product listings for the 5000mAh , 10000mAh , and 15000mAh to check out additional product combinations.

These bundles are not only practical but also serve as an accessible entry point into NESTOUT's modular ecosystem, allowing users to expand their collection as their outdoor needs grow. Whether you're camping under the stars, preparing for winter hikes, or simply staying connected on the go, NESTOUT products are built to adapt to any adventure.

New Products on Sale: The NESTOUT Fan & Whistle Light

This holiday season, explore the latest additions to the NESTOUT family:

Portable Fan - A versatile, portable fan designed to pair seamlessly with NESTOUT batteries for year-round use. It's perfect for cooling during summer adventures or circulating warm air in colder months, making it ideal for camping and outdoor activities.

Whistle Light - A portable and durable safety device that combines a high-pitched whistle for emergencies with an integrated light for visibility in low-light conditions. Compact and essential, it's a must-have for outdoor safety.

Both products embody NESTOUT's commitment to innovation, reliability, and eco-conscious design, offering thoughtful solutions for outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

A Gift for Every Adventurer

NESTOUT's durable, eco-friendly products are designed for life on the go, making them ideal for everyone on your gift list. From hikers and campers to everyday users who value reliable, sustainable power, NESTOUT offers solutions that combine functionality, style, and sustainability.

Shop and Save Starting December 3rd

Starting December 3rd, visit Amazon or NESTOUT.com to shop exclusive holiday deals and find the perfect gift. Take advantage of 15% off any NESTOUT bundle and up to 25% off individual products to find the ideal gift this holiday season.

About NESTOUT

NESTOUT by ELECOM is a line of innovative, modular, and eco-conscious outdoor power solutions, including batteries, lights, fans, and solar panels. Designed for adaptability and reliability, NESTOUT products provide sustainable energy solutions for outdoor adventures, emergencies, and everyday life.

