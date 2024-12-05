Einstellung AufnahmeISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenBMG1146K1018 Beijing Energy International Holding Co. Ltd. 05.12.2024 BMG1146K2008 Beijing Energy International Holding Co. Ltd. 06.12.2024 Tausch 10:1AU000000CCZ2 Castillo Copper Ltd. 05.12.2024 AU0000368748 Castillo Copper Ltd. 06.12.2024 Tausch 1:1CA18914M1086 Cloud3 Ventures Inc. 05.12.2024 CA18914M2076 Cloud3 Ventures Inc. 06.12.2024 Tausch 20:1SE0015949334 Fragbite Group AB 05.12.2024 SE0023287347 Fragbite Group AB 06.12.2024 Tausch 500:1CA78109M1077 Rua Gold Inc. 05.12.2024 CA78109M2067 Rua Gold Inc. 06.12.2024 Tausch 6:1CA8959791028 Trilogy AI Corp. 05.12.2024 CA8959792018 Trilogy AI Corp. 06.12.2024 Tausch 4:1