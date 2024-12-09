Regulatory News:

Paris Dauphine University PSL and Vitura (Paris:VTR) have signed a nine-year lease to host the students and staff of the Dauphine Executive Education program at Europlaza in La Défense, at the heart of Europe's leading business district. Renovation work is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Students and life-long education teams from Paris Dauphine University PSL will join Bpifrance, the European Banking Authority and KPMG at the Europlaza tower in La Défense. They will have access to the wide range of services the 30-floor building has to offer, including trendy dining areas, complete with a lounge and a cafeteria with a tree-shaded terrace, and La Défense's only 3,000-sq.m private landscaped garden. Nearly 2,500 sq.m will be reserved for Paris Dauphine University PSL staff and students, offering 440 training places across 20 rooms. This premium property provides a level of service in line with the innovative professional training courses on offer for executives, directors and managers.

Sébastien Duizabo, Head of Dauphine Executive Education, said:

"With the new premises in the Europlaza tower, Dauphine Executive Education's training courses will take place in a warm and functional setting, designed to meet our students' and participants' requirements while supporting our ambitions for development."

University Paris Dauphine PSL's choice of Europlaza once again demonstrates that reputable players continue to value high-quality properties and shows that Vitura's asset management strategy is paying off. Europlaza, the third building in France to earn both NF HQE Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International "Very Good" certification, launched Vitura's major asset repositioning program. This firm nine-year lease will take Europlaza's occupancy rate to 91%.

Olivier Marguin, Head of Asset Management at Vitura, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Paris Dauphine University PSL to our Europlaza building. It will allow students and teaching teams to flourish in an environment that promotes collaboration, innovation and well-being."

Paris Dauphine University PSL was assisted by Addendo in defining its specifications, the project approval process with the regulatory authorities and the lease negotiations with Vitura. Addendo will also help Dauphine Executive Education teams settle into their new premises. For the implementation of the transaction, the university received support from the French regional and national state property department (Direction régionale et nationale de l'Immobilier de l'Etat), the Service des Domaines state property department and the Paris Board of Education.

About Paris Dauphine University PSL and Dauphine Executive Education

Paris Dauphine University PSL is a leading higher education institution in the field of organizational and decision sciences. With six research laboratories and 10,000 undergraduate students, the university also trains 3,900 executives, managers and professionals every year. Offered in Paris and abroad, the Dauphine Executive Education programs are designed to meet the challenges currently facing companies and non-profit organizations, with a range of cutting-edge, innovative specializations. Whether offering diplomas, certifications or tailor-made in-company training, all courses benefit from the influence of PSL (Paris Sciences et Lettres), of which Paris Dauphine University PSL is a constituent college, and its position of excellence in international rankings (top French university in Times Higher Education and among the top 50 in the Shanghai world university rankings).

For more information, visit https://executive-education.dauphine.psl.eu/en/

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,266 million at June 30, 2024 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, the Company's leadership position is recognized by ESG rating agencies. Vitura ranks second among France's listed office property companies in the 2024 GRESB ranking, and has been ranked world number 1 four times. It has also received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Vitura is ISO 14001-certified.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096).

For more information, visit www.vitura.fr/en

