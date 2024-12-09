Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
TOBII AB: Tobii's CFO to leave in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Magdalena Rodell Andersson has decided to leave her position as CFO of Tobii to pursue another opportunity outside the company. She will continue in her role while the recruitment of a new CFO is underway.

Magdalena Rodell Andersson, who has served as Tobii's CFO since January 2021, will assume a similar role at another company. She will remain as CFO and a member of the Group Management during her notice period, which will run until the end of May 2025. The process to recruit a successor has been initiated.

"I want to thank Magdalena for her significant contributions over the past four years and wish her all the best in her future endeavors. She has been instrumental in numerous company initiatives, and I'm grateful that she will remain with the company until the end of May 2025 to, among other tasks, pursue our cost reduction program." said Anand Srivatsa, CEO of Tobii.

For more information, please contact:

Anand Srivatsa, CEO, Tobii AB, phone: +46 (0)73 327 87 25

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii AB, phone: +46 (0)70 880 71 73, email: carolina.stromlid@tobii.com

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.