KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec 10, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has provided Mitsubishi Electric Engineering with process visualization and analysis services utilizing the process mining(1) capabilities of "SAP Signavio"(2), a platform that supportsbusiness transformation. Fujitsu consultants also identified areas requiring improvement and offered recommendations for process optimization.Mitsubishi Electric Engineering implemented its current system using SAP S/4HANA in 2022 and planned a system upgrade for 2025. To optimize costs and efficiency before the upgrade, the company evaluated the effectiveness of its key business processes, such as sales and procurement, focusing on areas for improvement in operational quality and process standardization.To support this evaluation, Fujitsu employed its visualization and analysis service, which continuously monitors, analyses, and evaluates the effects of the current system's implementation. By visualizing the entire business process using log data from the current system, Fujitsu identified bottlenecks and process inconsistencies. Fujitsu consultants, with their deep understanding of SAP solutions, then used this information to propose process improvements.These improvement proposals were then discussed and refined in workshops with Mitsubishi Electric Engineering, leading to a clear identification of business challenges and improvement strategies. This data-driven approach, compared to traditional consulting methods relying solely on client interviews, enabled a rapid clarification of the current situation. This shortened the usual six to twelve-month evaluation phase to approximately one month, allowing more time for in-depth discussions on core business issues.Fujitsu will continue to support Mitsubishi Electric Engineering's process improvement initiatives. Through this collaboration, Fujitsu aims to help various companies achieve continuous process improvement and enhance their ability to adapt to changing business environments.(1) Process mining: Analytical method for discovering, monitoring, and improving actual processes based on easily accessible event logs from existing information systems.(2) SAP Signavio: Platform provided by SAP SE (Germany) that supports business process management.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.