XP Power Ltd - Block Listing

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Block listing application

XP Power announces that an application has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for a block listing of 200,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE. It is expected that admission will become effective on 12 December 2024.

The new Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time to satisfy the release of awards under the following share plans:

- XP Power Limited 2012 Share Option Plan (amended 1 April 2016);

- XP Power Limited Deferred Bonus Plan 2017 (amended 28 February 2020);

- XP Power Limited Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (amended 28 February 2020);

- XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 (amended 28 February 2020);

- XP Power Limited Restricted Share Plan 2020; and

- XP Power Limited Senior Managers Long Term Incentive Plan 2023.

Such new Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

